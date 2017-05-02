News By Tag
Lightstream Turbo chiller range extended with high-efficient models
With its new H-series machines, Kaltra offers the following models with its Lightstream Turbo chiller family:
- Freecooling chillers (450kW to 1350kW)
- New high-efficient H-series lineup
All chillers can be charged with either R134a or low-GWP, ozone-friendly R1234ze refrigerant.
With Turbocor compressors, microchannel condenser coils and flooded evaporators, Lightstream Turbo shows the excellent energy efficiency at any load level and is dynamically responsive to cooling demands with EER of up to 430.
H-series Lightstream Turbo chillers offer the cooling capacities from 300kW to 1150kW using 1 to 3 Turbocor oil-free compressors with economizer option. H-series chillers can operate under high ambient temperature conditions of up to +50°C producing chilled water with temperatures of up to +20°C.
Lower condenser load leads to reduced fan speeds and thus to lower noise emission, enabling new Lightstream Turbo (http://www.kaltra.de/
The new range designed for year-round mission-critical service.
For more information on Lightstream Turbo chiller family visit www.kaltra.de/
Kaltra is a provider of innovative cooling technologies and advanced cooling products for mission-critical applications, such as data centers, cleanrooms, contaminant-
