Industry News





Lightstream Turbo chiller range extended with high-efficient models

 
 
Listed Under

NUREMBERG, Germany - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular Turbocor based chiller family by Kaltra has been extended with high-efficient models with extra condenser banks which enable lower condensing temperatures, 15% higher energy efficiency rates (EER) compared to standard Lightstream Turbo models and reduced noise emission level.

With its new H-series machines, Kaltra offers the following models with its Lightstream Turbo chiller family:

- Environment-friendly air-cooled units (300kW to 1600kW)

- Freecooling chillers (450kW to 1350kW)

- New high-efficient H-series lineup

All chillers can be charged with either R134a or low-GWP, ozone-friendly R1234ze refrigerant.

With Turbocor compressors, microchannel condenser coils and flooded evaporators, Lightstream Turbo shows the excellent energy efficiency at any load level and is dynamically responsive to cooling demands with EER of up to 430.

H-series Lightstream Turbo chillers offer the cooling capacities from 300kW to 1150kW using 1 to 3 Turbocor oil-free compressors with economizer option. H-series chillers can operate under high ambient temperature conditions of up to +50°C producing chilled water with temperatures of up to +20°C.

Lower condenser load leads to reduced fan speeds and thus to lower noise emission, enabling new Lightstream Turbo (http://www.kaltra.de/lightstream-turbo) to be used in noise-sensitive environments such as inner cities, hospitals, etc.

The new range designed for year-round mission-critical service.

For more information on Lightstream Turbo chiller family visit www.kaltra.de/lightstream-turbo

Kaltra is a provider of innovative cooling technologies and advanced cooling products for mission-critical applications, such as data centers, cleanrooms, contaminant-free areas, processing plants, and other facilities where the reliability and energy efficiency are key factors. Kaltra's cooling equipment range includes precision cooling systems, air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, evaporative cooling solutions, dry coolers, and condensers.

+4991171532021
info@kaltra.de
