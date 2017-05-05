News By Tag
Notion Press presents "Rains off a Smoky Sky" by Pritam Mandal
"Rains off a smoky sky" is the tale of Anurita, a girl who grew up in the rural parts of India. Her journey started when she joined her dream company, a company led by a man with immense vision and a powerful dream. It was here that Anurita learned the company's true purpose, to cultivate and spread the concept of a healthier lifestyle.
Throughout the book Pritam Mandal addresses the things we simply take for granted with no thought of consequences. For example, are we growing at the same pace as our technology? Have we become wiser and empathetic with time? Pritam Mandal also uses Anurita's viewpoint to show us the true dangers of pollution.
If there is anything Pritam Mandal wants us to take away from his book "Rains off a Smoky Sky" it's that we need to stop and take a look at the world we are creating for ourselves and the next generation. In his book, the company Anurita joins is absolutely devoted to promoting healthy lifestyles, just as we do.
He captures Anurita's own personal growth as she goes from a wide-eyed village girl to a smart, savvy, environmentally conscious individual. Her relationships with everyone around her, especially the company CEO are definitely worth reading. Pritam Mandal's "Rains off a Smoky Sky" is in stores now, so get your copy here: https://notionpress.com/
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
