Industry News





Heating Oil Tanks Remediatied using Bio Remediation Microbes Saves NJ Property Owners Thousands !

Oil Tank Remediation can cost thousands of dollars, especially if the oil or gas contamination impacts ground water or travels under a building Structure. Environmental Systems patent pending Microbe technology greatly reduces costs.
 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- One of largest expenses a home owner or commercial property owner can incur is the remediation and cleanup of a leaking  heating oil or gasoline tank. In past many firms just excavated the contaminated soil and hope they were successful in removing all the contaminated soil. Although the contaminated soil was removed, ground water contamination may linger for years preventing the case to be closed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection ( NJDEP). Environemntal Systems has developed patent pending technolgy that greatly reduces remedation costs and the time to recieve a NJDEP " No Further Action " letteror or a Remedial Out Come Letter for Commercial  Properties. Environmental Systems LSRP's can clean up most sites quickly allowing the the property owner to sell sites once deemed  " Too Contaminated " . Environmental systems has over 20 years experience remediationg commercial and residential properties

To obtain additional information contact Environemntal Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com

Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
Source:
Email:***@depenvirosystems.com
