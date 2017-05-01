News By Tag
Heating Oil Tanks Remediatied using Bio Remediation Microbes Saves NJ Property Owners Thousands !
Oil Tank Remediation can cost thousands of dollars, especially if the oil or gas contamination impacts ground water or travels under a building Structure. Environmental Systems patent pending Microbe technology greatly reduces costs.
To obtain additional information contact Environemntal Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com
