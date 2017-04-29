News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
My Terrain Gear Celebrates Successful 1st Anniversary Of Online Outdoor Outfitters Store
Rising online retailer My Terrain Gear celebrates success on their 1 year anniversary after seeing month by month growth since going live with their website.
When you provide premium products at fair prices, backed by a team filled with a real drive to blow customers away with attentive and knowledgeable service the stage is set for real magic to happen. In the case of Southeast Texas based online retailer My Terrain Gear (http://www.myterraingear.com/)
"If you want to win the business of avid outdoorsmen you must sell quality products at a fair price and I think our growth over the past year proves we do that," commented Stephen Barnett, President of My Terrain Gear. "Starting a new business is hard, but overall I'm pleased with our progress so far and feel we're in a great position to really grow over the next year."
My Terrain Gear specializes in outfitting customers with premium brand fishing, shooting, hunting, and camping gear at price points lower than brick and mortar stores. My Terrain Gear is staffed by knowledgeable outdoorsman who are always happy to answer any product questions. Something that's hard to find at the big chain stores who may sell outdoor products, but have support teams with little knowledge of the products they sell.
For more information, be sure to visit http://www.myterraingear.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse