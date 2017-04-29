News By Tag
Tour "Apartments by the Sea" (New York Harbor)
Visit the homes of condo owners and renters on the up-and-coming North Shore of Staten Island
The tour is $30 per person (with a discounted rate of $25 for visitors 21 years old and younger), and registration is from 2 to 3:30 at Flagship Brewery, 40 Minthorne St. (just down the stairs from the SI Rapid Transit Tompkinsville Station).
The tour features homes in Bay Street Landing, including the apartment of artist Robert Civello, as well as the Hannah Street Firehouse Airbnb apartment and the new Urby apartments. Tea, coffee, and snacks are available at the end of the tour at a penthouse apartment at The Pointe.
Flagship Brewery is walking distance from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal. Visitors can also take the SI Rapid Transit one stop, or the S51, S74, and S76 buses to Bay St. and Victory Blvd. Street. Municipal-lot parking, free on Sunday, is also available across the street from The Pointe.
For reservations, call 718 727-6100, or mail your check marked "Apt Tour" to Christ Church, 76 Franklin Ave., Staten Island, NY 10301. The organizers will have all names at the door.
This fundraiser supports Christ Church New Brighton's after-school outreach and music programs (http://ccnbsi.org/
