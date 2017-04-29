Go on a crazy ride in an auto!

icon02_ 88x88

Media Contact

Deepthy Gopakumar

Business Development

04852825030

***@csharks.com Deepthy GopakumarBusiness Development04852825030

End

--Csharks Games has released a new game named "The Game is available on the Google play from 5May 2017, and is absolutely free. It is a simple, fun driving game mainly for kids. This game can be played as a simple driving game or as an active fun game. The main objective of the game is to provide the player with a challenging and enjoyable experience. This game has a simple rule – Don't crash!!. Get all collectables while avoiding obstacles to achieve maximum score. If you have ever enjoyed playing driving game we are sure you guys will adore this imaginative funny game as well.As the level proceeds the game become more lively and interesting. The game play is quite simple and we are sure not only kids everyone will love playing it. Get ready for fun !!• Crazy drive in four different vehicles.• Simple and smooth game controls• Unique and easy flow of level.• Enjoy riding in Rain and Night• Player can update profile with good driving skills and points earned.: Highway Driver, Driving game, Auto driver, Taxi driver, Politician, Ambulance driverFacebook : http://facebook.com/csharks.gamesTwitter : https://twitter.com/csharksLinkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/csharks-games-&-solutions-pvt-ltdYoutube : http://www.youtube.com/user/CsharksGames