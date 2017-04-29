 
Go on a crazy ride in an auto!

 
 
ERNAKULAM, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Go on a Crazy ride in an Auto!!

Csharks Games has released a new game named "Highway Driver 3D". The Game is available on the Google play from 5th May 2017, and is absolutely free. It is a simple, fun driving game mainly for kids. This game can be played as a simple driving game or as an active fun game. The main objective of the game is to provide the player with a challenging and enjoyable experience. This game has a simple rule – Don't crash!!. Get all collectables while avoiding obstacles to achieve maximum score. If you have ever enjoyed playing driving game we are sure you guys will adore this imaginative funny game as well.

As the level proceeds the game become more lively and interesting. The game play is quite simple and we are sure not only kids everyone will love playing it. Get ready for fun !!

Unique Features:

• Crazy drive in four different vehicles.
• Simple and smooth game controls
• Unique and easy flow of level.
• Enjoy riding in Rain and Night
• Player can update profile with good driving skills and points earned.

Keywords : Highway Driver, Driving game, Auto driver, Taxi driver, Politician, Ambulance driver

GooglePlay https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.csharks...

Promotional Images : http://csharks.com/downloads/PR/images/HighwayDriver3D_Pr...

Follow Us:

Facebook : http://facebook.com/csharks.games

Twitter : https://twitter.com/csharks

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/csharks-games-&-solutions-pvt-ltd

Youtube : http://www.youtube.com/user/CsharksGames

Media Contact
Deepthy Gopakumar
Business Development
04852825030
***@csharks.com
End
Source:Csharks Games and solutions
Email:***@csharks.com
Posted By:***@csharks.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share