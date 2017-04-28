News By Tag
Archived webinar educates B2B marketers about impending Canadian anti-spam penalties
Lawsuits could cost thousands; marketers can protect themselves in Canada and around the world
RightWave CEO Anurag Khemka, a pioneer in marketing automation, provides a history of spam and efforts to defeat it. Laws designed to keep unwanted email messages unfortunately also block legitimate correspondence that the recipient willingly receives. Intelligent planning and effort are required of marketers.
"B2B digital marketers want their communications to be ethical and legal and to reach willing recipients around the world. This archive shows how to achieve all three objectives."
The archive of the webinar entitled "All you need to know about CASL and Opt-in Compliance" is available at http://www.rightwave.com/
