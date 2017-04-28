 
Archived webinar educates B2B marketers about impending Canadian anti-spam penalties

Lawsuits could cost thousands; marketers can protect themselves in Canada and around the world
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today RightWave, Inc., made publicly available an archived recording of a recent webinar for Business-to-Business marketers about upcoming changes in Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL). Starting July 1, both individual and class action suits can be brought against firms violating Canada's opt-in requirements.

RightWave CEO Anurag Khemka, a pioneer in marketing automation, provides a history of spam and efforts to defeat it. Laws designed to keep unwanted email messages unfortunately also block legitimate correspondence that the recipient willingly receives. Intelligent planning and effort are required of marketers.

"B2B digital marketers want their communications to be ethical and legal and to reach willing recipients around the world. This archive shows how to achieve all three objectives." said Gaurav Gupta, RightWave Vice President of Operations and Delivery. "With the upcoming change in Canadian law, the time to act is now."

The archive of the webinar entitled  "All you need to know about CASL and Opt-in Compliance" is available at http://www.rightwave.com/rwi/webinar-canadian-anti-spam-l...

Jacky Hoood
***@rightwave.com
