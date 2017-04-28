 
First Book of Series! "I Have a Friend on Jupiter," is Available from Dreaming Big Publications

"I Have a Friend on Jupiter" is entertaining and engaging young adult story written by Celine Rose Mariotti and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This new edition is the perfect book and series for your teen's collection.
 
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- About the book:

​Carlos and Indiana find a website that promises to find them pen-pals from outer space. Imagine their surprise when they connect with Manny and Kossie, two alien children on Jupiter! They -are amazed to learn about Jupiter, where the people are blue, everyone is a vegetarian, and the trees grow 300 feet tall.

The kids from Jupiter are as amazed to learn about American kids as well. There are no horses to ride on Jupiter. –Soon the excited youngsters plan for Manny and Kossie to visit them on their ranch so they can learn about horses first hand. The intergalactic visit is an exciting idea and to their surprise, is not impossible at all. Indiana and Carlos are delighted to learn their space pals will be allowed to visit quite soon.

What their reception will be from other Earthlings, though, is another question.

Portrait of company: Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

AMAZON LINK: https://www.amazon.com/Have-Friend-Jupiter-Celine-Mariott...


Website: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Contact:
(601) 394-8813
dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St
Sumrall,MS 39482
