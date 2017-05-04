News By Tag
TreeUmph! Adventure Course Breaks Ground on Exciting New 40-Acre Location in Hernando County
$3.8 Million Estimated Economic Impact, Hiring Local Firms and Creating Jobs
The new treetop adventure park is projected to bring approximately $3.8 million in local economic impact and create up to 30 full- and part-time jobs for Hernando County residents in its first year of business. "We are proud to partner with TreeUmph! Adventure Course as we welcome them to our family!" said Leonard Sossamon, Hernando County Administrator. "Life is an adventure, and TreeUmph! is about to make it more adventurous in Hernando County!"
Following the success of TreeUmph! Adventure Course's Manatee County location, the company is dedicated to protecting and optimizing natural resources while providing a safe, clean and attractive park. Innovative construction techniques minimize root and tree damage, without infringing upon their continued growth and health. Sensitive habitats such as wetlands will be left in their natural condition. The company has hired Mike Daniels Construction to assist with ground work; Palmwood Construction for the development of Basecamp and the welcome center; and Outplay Adventures for the installation of the tree courses.
The natural setting and unique experience make TreeUmph! Adventure Course an ideal gathering place for community, corporate, church, youth, fundraising and social events. Owners Aaron and Kathy Corr and Alex Scholten plan to continue their commitment to the community in Hernando County, which has become a staple at TreeUmph! Adventure Course Manatee County by hosting various charity events throughout the year. The new 40-acre park will be able to serve up to 400 people per day, attracting tourists and residents from across the state – with an estimated annual draw of 25,000 to 40,000 people to the Hernando County area.
"We are thrilled that TreeUmph! Adventure Course is coming to Hernando County," said Tammy J. Heon, Tourism Development Coordinator at the Hernando County Tourism Bureau. "The park is the perfect addition to the outdoor adventures that Hernando County offers to both residents and guests. We look forward to welcoming them and working together to bring more visitors to our area."
The TreeUmph! Adventure Course experience will range from one to four hours and feature over 130 individual games, including wobbly bridges, hanging nets, bungee swings, exhilarating ZIP lines and more – with a design unique to the Brooksville landscape. Adventurers of all skill levels will make their way along a self-guided tour through the treetops, with five progressively challenging courses for adults and a children-only course for ages five to eight. Visitors can stop at any time and are kept safe with state-of-the-
"It has been a dream come true to watch our original Manatee County treetop adventure park blossom into a successful, fun destination for local residents and visitors alike," said Aaron Corr. "To have the opportunity to develop and introduce another TreeUmph! Adventure Course is simply amazing for us. We look forward to creating an exciting new way for the people of Hernando County to spend the day outdoors with friends and family, and challenge themselves with a truly unique adventure."
