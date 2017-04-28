News By Tag
M Models and Talent Agency Announces Recently Landed Projects
In today's world with tons of talent on television and movies it is difficult to stay informed on all the details of the present actors and Models in Toronto. M Models has its social media accounts for you to view the models and actors landing work..
Models And Talent is a leading modeling agency with a number of successful commercial projects in its portfolio. Recently, the agency bagged several reputed projects from some of the leading brands and one can review M Models and Talent Agency projects on the agency's website and blog www.mmodels.ca , www.mmodels.tyepad.com. The projects include commercials, promos, print ads, voice overs and others.
"We are excited about these jobs by our beautiful and handsome models. It is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every deserving talent under our management gets the opportunity of a shot at success. We have what it takes to deliver excellence for any jobs. It is not just about outlook or appearance, but the ability to tell a story and connect to the world. Our models have the power to deliver that and much more," said Jas J, company representative.
M Models have also recently landed jobs with Air Jordan, Weight Watchers, and New Balance shoes Soft Moc. The company is one of the most famous talent agencies in Toronto because of the array of talented models on their list. They have talents of different ages and multicultural background. The company also has a highly professional staff with many years of experience in the modeling business.
"It has been a great experience for me since I joined M Models. The agency undoubtedly understands how to manage talents and help it grow. The commercial I did with UpCart was fascinating and rewarding. I am convinced that I am in the right place," said Nadia G a model.
M Models and Talent Agency focuses on creating opportunities and leads for their models and actors. They ensure every talent gets the chance to show their skills and prove their worth.
About M Models and Talent Agency
M Models and Talent Agency is a Toronto-based talent agency that focuses on commercial print, principal acting, with highly professional models and talents. Over the past years, the company has landed jobs from high profile clients like Chevrolet, Intel, Coca Cola, Virgin Mobile, TIME, MTV, etc. For more information, please contact 416-645-5316, info@mmodels.ca, or visit www.mmodels.ca, www.mmodels.typepad.com.
M Models and Talent Agency
