Axalta Expertise on Display at FOCUS Conference
Conference located at Michigan State University Education Center
The 42nd annual FOCUS event titled, From the Can to the Car: Extending Boundaries of Technology features presentations from automotive industry experts who will discuss innovative ways to utilize technology to transport the auto industry into the future. Joanne Hardy, Axalta Global Research and Development Director, will lead a panel discussion based on the conference theme with five other industry experts at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Michael Koerner, Axalta Technical Fellow, will present on the rheology (the study of the flow of liquid matter) of automotive paint coatings at 2:45 p.m.
"The FOCUS conference is a valued tradition in the coatings industry and we are seeing a record level of interest from the automotive industry," said Boland. "The FOCUS planning committee accepted a challenge from key automotive OEM customers to expand the technical agenda and add an increased 'focus' on application technology. This year's program is set to deliver on that challenge and it is fitting to see Axalta experts play a key role in meeting that request."
To celebrate the fusion of technology and design, Axalta's exhibit will showcase its Automotive Color of the Year 2017 Gallant Gray, a luxurious color enhanced with blue and silver flakes that exemplifies modernity and sophistication. Gallant Gray debuted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
John Wray
