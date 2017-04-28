News By Tag
TechnoServe Earns Charity Navigator's Top Rating for 11th Consecutive Year
Four-star rating places international development organization in top 1% of nonprofits.
"Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that TechnoServe exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in [its] area of work," wrote Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher. "Only 1% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 11 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that TechnoServe outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets TechnoServe apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is known for its mission of developing business solutions to international development challenges. In 2016, TechnoServe's helped 594,000 farmers, entrepreneurs, and workers earn nearly $200 million of additional income. The organization's work was recognized this past year in outlets like The Economist, The Huffington Post, ABC News, the Harvard Business Review, and Forbes.com.
Each year, Charity Navigator evaluates more than 8,000 charities based on their financial performance, accountability, and transparency.
"We are honored to once again receive Charity Navigator's highest rating," said TechnoServe CEO William Warshauer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our staff in ensuring that every donation we receive helps enterprising women and men lift themselves, their families, and their communities out of poverty."
# # #
About TechnoServe
TechnoServe (http://www.technoserve.org) is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty. A nonprofit organization operating in 29 countries, we work with enterprising men and women in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries. By linking people to information, capital and markets, we have helped millions to create lasting prosperity for their families and communities.
With nearly 50 years of proven results, TechnoServe believes in the power of private enterprise to transform lives.
Contact
Rebecca Regan-Sachs
***@tns.org
End
