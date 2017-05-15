News By Tag
Katz Yeshiva High School of South Florida Hosts 100 Students at Engineering Event in Boca Raton
36 Student Groups from South Florida and North Carolina High Schools to Participate in Annual Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education (CIJE) Young Engineers Conference; Focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math)
"We are thrilled to host, for the first time, so many talented and creative engineering students on our campus," said Dr. Yosef Wolf, Physics, Computer Science, Engineering & Robotics teacher at KYHS. "We are changing our schedule so that all of our students can participate in this academic program, where we hope to ignite further interest in additional STEM initiatives being offered at our school next year."
CIJE strengthens and enriches education in more than 170 Jewish schools in the United States across the denominational spectrum — educating a generation for innovation — and instilling critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills.
Who: 600 guests are expected including 100 engineering students, teachers, parents and community members; KYHS students and faculty; Judy Lebovits, Vice President of CIJE; Justin Peterson, CIJE Tech Specialist for South Florida; Visiting Jewish high schools include: Donna Klein Jewish Academy, Scheck Hillel Community Day School, David Posnack Jewish Day School, Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes, and American Hebrew Academy (North Carolina).
Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel to Florida and Puerto Rico, will be on the Katz Yeshiva High School campus for another concurrent event during which KYHS's winning team from the recent international Earth Day themed Technion Rube Goldberg Competition will be celebrated. Following the celebration, Haiat and company will head over to the CIJE conference and closing remarks.
When: Monday, May 15, 2017.
· 9-10am: Over 36 student engineering teams from various Jewish high schools arrive on campus
· 10:20-10:30am:
· 10-11:45am: CIJE Young Engineers Conference
· 11:10am: Inaugural VEX Robotics South Florida Jewish League Competition
· 11:30-11:40am:
Where: Boca Raton Synagogue, 7900 N. Montoya Circle, Boca Raton 33433
Details: Parking available around Boca Raton Synagogue
*Media are asked to RSVP to Media Contact listed in advance to ensure they are allowed on campus.
About CIJE
The Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education (CIJE) is a tax-exempt non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 to enhance and enrich the quality of Jewish education throughout the United States. The organization believes Jewish day school graduates should be prepared to succeed in an ever-changing global society and to reach their potentials in their future careers and in life. CIJE seeks to upgrade the technology and programs available to Jewish day schools and yeshivot so that the education these schools provide is world-class. CIJE is a discovery-focused, interactive curriculum with a year each of scientific and biomedical engineering. It exposes students to a diverse range of science and technical knowledge areas while helping develop multidisciplinary and abstract thinking as well as leadership and teamwork skills. Learning is connected to the real world through an emphasis on the application of STEM subjects to everyday life, employment and the community. To increase learning, the CIJE programs include activities that improve student and teacher content knowledge and teacher lesson planning, according to the release. CIJE was established as an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 2008. For more information about CIJE, or to make a contribution, visit the organization's website at www.thecije.org.
About Katz Yeshiva High School
Katz Yeshiva High School of South Florida (KYHS), formerly Weinbaum Yeshiva High School (WYHS), is a Modern Orthodox coeducational yeshiva high school. It offers a demanding dual curriculum of General and Judaic Studies. The school was founded in 1998 and its mission is to engage, challenge, and inspire students to reach their intellectual, personal, and spiritual potential in an environment that stimulates critical thinking and academic and religious growth. Today's KYHS student body (grades 9-12) includes approximately 320 students from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. KYHS is the largest Orthodox High School outside the New York area. To learn more about the school, visit www.YeshivaHS.org.
