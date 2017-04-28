News By Tag
Thecus® Debuts All-Flash Array Storage Series
These new storage solutions integrate SSDs with technology optimized for SSDs, pushing performance to a new level with over 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes, these unprecedented data rates achieve a new level of high data security.
"Thecus has taken a bold new step in the storage industry. The new LightningPRO series provides companies with blazing reading and data exchange speeds to their back-end storage", said Florence Shih, General Manager of Thecus Technology Corp. "For companies that deal with high-performance applications such as virtual infrastructures or transactional databases, the performance of these all-flash disk arrays is without equal."
Thecus' LightingPRO series currently comprises of the SC180 and SE300. The SC180 is a 1U rackmount that delivers 360K sustained IOPS with 10 hot-swappable SATA SSDs. For more power, the SE300 is also a 1U Rackmount, yet delivers extremely high transfer speed of more than 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes with 8 SSDs using the NVMe interface which gives the whole system a lot more performance.
Thecus utilizes FlexiRemap technology1 which reorders random write data into sequential traffic to increase write performance. Unlike RAID algorithms, FlexiRemap remaps the data whenever beneficial before passing it to the underlying flash memory, avoiding unnecessary overhead and extending the lifespan of SSDs. That allows businesses to remove bottlenecks and achieve sub-millisecond performance.
LightningPRO Series Highlights
• Powerful performance, over 700K IOPS at predictable response times under 1ms
• Sustained performance over time, regardless of workload intensity
• Everything is built into the software platform
• Extended array and SSD lifespan
• Fault tolerance and automatic data reconstruction upon drive replacement
• Low TCO and high energy efficiency, enabling enterprises and datacenters to do more with less
For more information about the LightningPRO SE300, go to:
http://www.thecus.com/
For more information about the LightningPRO SC180, go to:
http://www.thecus.com/
1. FlexiRemap is the trademark or registered trademark of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and other countries.
