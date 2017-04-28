Thecus® Debuts All-Flash Array Storage Series

These new storage solutions integrate SSDs with technology optimized for SSDs, pushing performance to a new level with over 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes, these unprecedented data rates achieve a new level of high data security.

Contact

Thecus Technology Corp

***@thecus.com Thecus Technology Corp

End

-- Thecus Technology Corp officially launched their new line of All-Flash Array Storage. Thecus'series deliver top-tier productivity, being optimized to handle business-critical applications for large enterprises. With mainstream 10GbE connectivity, over 700K IOPS and data protection features, businesses can now be equipped with these highly proficient performance storage devices.said Florence Shih, General Manager of Thecus Technology Corp. "Thecus' LightingPRO series currently comprises of theand. Theis a 1U rackmount that delivers 360K sustained IOPS with 10 hot-swappable SATA SSDs. For more power, theis also a 1U Rackmount, yet delivers extremely high transfer speed of more than 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes with 8 SSDs using the NVMe interface which gives the whole system a lot more performance.Thecus utilizes FlexiRemap technologywhich reorders random write data into sequential traffic to increase write performance. Unlike RAID algorithms, FlexiRemap remaps the data whenever beneficial before passing it to the underlying flash memory, avoiding unnecessary overhead and extending the lifespan of SSDs. That allows businesses to remove bottlenecks and achieve sub-millisecond performance.• Powerful performance, over 700K IOPS at predictable response times under 1ms• Sustained performance over time, regardless of workload intensity• Everything is built into the software platform• Extended array and SSD lifespan• Fault tolerance and automatic data reconstruction upon drive replacement• Low TCO and high energy efficiency, enabling enterprises and datacenters to do more with lessFor more information about the LightningPRO SE300, go to:For more information about the LightningPRO SC180, go to:1. FlexiRemap is the trademark or registered trademark of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and other countries.