"Easy" Disrupts Delivery Business in Jordan

--– Easy, the #1 ride hailing and transportation application in Jordan announced the release of its delivery model in Jordan; easing a whole new sector. After a major rebranding from "Easy Taxi" to "Easy", the company is fulfilling its promise to ease different life hassles for Jordanians.In late 2016, the company renamed the application to keep its fields of operations expandable to cover new services and sectors. Easy is now launching "Easy Delivery" service with several restaurants and other sellers in Jordan to automate food and goods delivery through its application and a whole new fleet of cars; broadening the scope of jobs it is elevating for Jordanians.Finally integrating technology in the Jordanian delivery market; the delivery system will be GPS integrated and dependent on data connection to automate the location detection between drivers, restaurants and customers.Our system's technology has succeeded in the past 3 years developing the Jordanian transportation sector. After looking into which other services might benefit from this system, we saw many opportunities and fields to enhance. We decided to begin implementing our mission of easing day-to-day hassles starting with delivery." Said Hammad Ehtesham, Easy Middle East COO.Easy Delivery will be the first of its kind in Jordan and a step that proves what Easy and technology startups can achieve in the region; empowering jobs and making day-to-day tasks easier.