Avionics Market worth 92.85 Billion USD by 2022

-- The report "Avionics Market by Sub-System (CNS, FCS, FMS, IFE, Monitoring/ Glass Cockpit System, Military & Tactical System, Electrical & Emergency System), Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Commercial, Defense, UAV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The Avionics Market is projected to grow from USD 62.22 Billion in 2016 to USD 92.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2016 to 2022 during the forecast period."Avionics Market - Global Forecast to 2022"The increasing number of aircraft deliveries, rise in military aircraft spending by emerging economies, growing trend of modernization of airspace, and growth of the general aviation avionics retrofit market are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the avionics market. In the coming years, the avionics market is expected to witness various technological developments in communication, navigation & surveillance systems; flight control & management systems; mission/tactical systems; and electrical & emergency systems. Advancements are expected in avionics subsystems such as the enhanced vision system (EVS), automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), and automated flight control, and attitude heading reference system (AHRS).The flight control & management system segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on subsystem, the flight control & management system segment of the avionics market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The aircraft flight control systems can be classified into mechanical, hydro-mechanical, fly-by-wire, and fly-by-light. The current generation aircraft utilize the fly-by-wire (FBW) control systems which have helped significantly reduce the weight of aircraft and its maintenance costs. Flight management system (FMS) is one of the most fundamental components of an aircraft because it serves as the primary interface for the pilot and enables flight planning operations.The retrofit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on fit, the retrofit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the retrofit segment is influenced by the increase in the retrofit of business and general aviation avionics.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for avionics during the forecast periodAsia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for avionics during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high air passenger traffic leading to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region.Key players operating in the avionics market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holding Inc. (U.S.), Genesys Aerosystems (U.S.), Aspen Avionics (U.S.), Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), and Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets™701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel: 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com