News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Avionics Market worth 92.85 Billion USD by 2022
Avionics Market Research Report categorizes global by Sub-System (CNS, FCS, FMS, IFE, Monitoring/ Glass Cockpit System, Military & Tactical System, Electrical & Emergency System), Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Commercial, Defense, UAV)
Browse 59 market data tables and 76 figures spread through 167 pages and in-depth TOC on "Avionics Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.
The increasing number of aircraft deliveries, rise in military aircraft spending by emerging economies, growing trend of modernization of airspace, and growth of the general aviation avionics retrofit market are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the avionics market. In the coming years, the avionics market is expected to witness various technological developments in communication, navigation & surveillance systems; flight control & management systems; mission/tactical systems; and electrical & emergency systems. Advancements are expected in avionics subsystems such as the enhanced vision system (EVS), automatic dependent surveillance-
Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
The flight control & management system segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on subsystem, the flight control & management system segment of the avionics market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The aircraft flight control systems can be classified into mechanical, hydro-mechanical, fly-by-wire, and fly-by-light. The current generation aircraft utilize the fly-by-wire (FBW) control systems which have helped significantly reduce the weight of aircraft and its maintenance costs. Flight management system (FMS) is one of the most fundamental components of an aircraft because it serves as the primary interface for the pilot and enables flight planning operations.
The retrofit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on fit, the retrofit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the retrofit segment is influenced by the increase in the retrofit of business and general aviation avionics.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for avionics during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for avionics during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high air passenger traffic leading to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region.
Request Sample @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Key players operating in the avionics market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holding Inc. (U.S.), Genesys Aerosystems (U.S.), Aspen Avionics (U.S.), Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), and Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Marketsandmarkets
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse