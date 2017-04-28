News By Tag
CDN Solutions to Showcase Major Retail Tech Evolutions in CeBIT Australia 2017
A strategic panel of CDN Solutions Group will discover possibilities in retail tech solutions at CeBIT Australia 2017 in International Convention Centre Sydney.
The Shape of Things to Come in Retail Business
Shoppers are Majorly Using Mobile: Retail business owners have to enhance app and websites using emerging technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality to enhance shopping experience. With the help of AR and VR technology, shoppers can shape the things on theirself and take decision quickly.
Digital Retail Management Systems Replace POS: A digital retail management system bring together myriad platforms such as CRM, POS, store inventory and more to create a centralized repository that unifies all the relevant data. For a growing retail business, it is no longer sufficient to have standalone systems like POS.
Faster Shipping Options: Free shipping has become commonplace now, and shoppers are looking for speed over price. So enhancing delivery system with the help of technology such as warehouse is not a bad idea.
A warehouse technology is capable of releasing orders to a voice-directed picking system, which tells the picker what products to get and from where.
Then, it chooses the best packaging, and instructs the operator to pick things directly to that box. Automation and warehouse technology has cut the time of taking orders and processes.
The list is not ended here. At stand D-20 in CeBIT Australia 2017, find some more exclusive retail technology solutions to reach on top in your business vertical.
"We are constantly reminded that retailers are facing a skills shortage, yet the percentage of adopting new technologies and trends low at all levels. There needs to be a shake-up and we have to help them by providing the tailored solutions for their business" said Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group).
In CeBIT Australia 2017, CDN Solutions Group will favor retailers that come up with smart, fun and new ways to improve customer experience across all channels.
Now is the time to think about, are retailers open to adopt new technologies that will help them remain competitive and relevant to the needs of their customers?
Fix a meeting with CDN Solutions Group in CeBIT Australia 2017 and also fix your retail business issues here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Solutions Group
CDN Solutions Group established in 2000, is a top provider of information technology services. CDN is an ISO 9001:2008 certified software development company delivering innovative services from last 17 years. Innovative web & mobile business strategy, Agile solution development, Rich design, Protrude marketing ideas, Product lifecycle management, that's the product and solution metaverse they are creating.
Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like CRISIL Rating, Indo Overseas Membership for Development of Web and Mobile Applications, Microsoft Design and Development Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes, Apple Development Partner, Association with Australia, US, German, UK, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE partners.
Press Contact:
Ms. Ankita Purohit
CDN Solutions Group
Tel: +91-731-4035927/
Registration URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/
Contact
Ankita Purohit
+917314035927
***@cdnsol.com
