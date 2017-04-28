 
Cathy Rustin Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Cathy Rustin Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
 
 
Cathy Rustin
Cathy Rustin
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Catherine Ann Rustin has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota office. She was formerly with Keller Williams on the Water, where she won the Rookie of the Year award, as well as the Gold Circle award for achieving more than $5 million in annual sales volume.

Specializing in Sarasota waterfront homes, Rustin is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar Guild. RE/MAX Alliance Group's corporate culture is compatible with Rustin's belief that customer service is number one. "I am impressed by the professionalism of the leadership, and the policies and procedures aimed at agent success," she said.

Rustin has an entrepreneurial background, serving as a commercial printing broker in Atlanta, Georgia, for 35 years, while also maintaining a real estate agent and associate broker's license. She has a bachelor's in Advertising and Marketing from the University of Georgia. She serves on the Board of the Florida Winefest, the Administrative Board of the Pines of Sarasota, and the Board of Advisors of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. She enjoys photography, scuba diving, boating, bicycling and traveling.

The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Rustin can be reached at (941) 650-2256 or cathy@rustinluxuryhomes.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

