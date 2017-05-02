News By Tag
America Joins The Globe's Soccer Powers
Release of North American Soccer Guide puts U.S. in good company
Published by Sports Vue Interactive, THE GUIDE sells for $19.95 and is available at NorthAmericanSoccerGuide.com.
A World-Class Team
Edited by Charles and Linda Cuttone, and with contributions from some of North America's most experienced and accomplished soccer writers, North American Soccer Guide 2017 is the only place to find a comprehensive view of North American Soccer.
Senior editor Charles Cuttone has been working in or writing about soccer for more than 40 years in a career that began in the public relations department of the New York Cosmos in 1975.
MLS and international coverage is provided by longtime Boston Globe soccer columnist Frank Dell'Apa and AP and Bloomberg veteran sportswriter Brian Trusdell.
NWSL contributor Beau Dure has covered women's soccer for USA TODAY, ESPN and FourFourTwo, and is the author of three books, most recently Enduring Spirit: Restoring Professional Women's Soccer to Washington.
TheCup.us founder Josh Hakala contributed an overview of the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S.Open Cup, and college soccer coverage came from Kathryn L. Knapp, author of The Kickin' Hoosiers -- Jerry Yeagley and Championship Soccer at Indiana.
Canada-based soccer writer Danny Sankar, creator of the Eleven Books of Football series for kids and teens, contributed coverage of Canadian national teams and Amway Canadian Championships.
For EVERYONE who loves the Beautiful Game
From National Teams and Major League Soccer all the way down the pyramid, THE GUIDE offers unparalleled coverage, with expert commentary on the 2016 season and a comprehensive look at the current soccer year, plus a look back at landmarks in the history of the game in the U.S. and Canada.
Recaps, results, rosters, stats, award-winners, all-time champions and a heads-up on the red-letter dates coming up in North American soccer and more are all in North American Soccer Guide 2017.Here is a quick overview of the contents. More complete information is available at NorthAmericanSoccerGuide.com.
ALMANAC: A calendar of key soccer dates for 2017-18 and a day-by-day review of 2016
LEAGUES: Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, North American Soccer League, United Soccer League, National Premier Soccer League, Women's Premier Soccer League, United Women's Soccer, United Premier Soccer League and Indoor Soccer.
NATIONAL TEAMS: U.S. Men's National Team, U.S. Youth Men's National Teams, U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. Youth Women's National Teams, Canada Women's National Team, Canada Men's National Team
COMPETITIONS:
COLLEGE: Men's College Soccer, Women's College Soccer, College Awards and Honors
YOUTH: U.S. Youth Soccer, U.S. Soccer Development Academy, U.S. Club Soccer, National Premier League, National Cup, Elite Clubs National League, Canada Youth Soccer Competitions, NSCAA Youth and High School All-America Teams
HISTORY: National Soccer Hall of Fame, Men's Pro Leagues, Women's Pro Leagues, Indoor Soccer, Non-League Competitions, Stadium Attendance Records, Flashback 40 Years Ago, All-Time U.S. Division I Scoring Leaders, 2016 Obituaries
NORTH AMERICAN SOCCER GUIDE 2017
Edited by Charles Cuttone and Linda Cuttone
published by Sports Vue Interactive, LLC
ISBN: 978-0-9986542-
softcover, 312 pp.
$19.95 US/$23.95 CAN
available May 2, 2017 at NorthAmericanSoccerGuide.com
