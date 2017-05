America Joins The Globe's Soccer Powers

Release of North American Soccer Guide puts U.S. in good company

-- England, Italy and Germany all have at least one. Now it's time for the United States to join the ranks of those great soccer nations. Maybe not by winning the World Cup, but by having a complete guide dedicated to the game---thePublished by Sports Vue Interactive, THE GUIDE sells for $19.95 and is available at NorthAmericanSoccerGuide.com.Edited by Charles and Linda Cuttone, and with contributions from some of North America's most experienced and accomplished soccer writers,is the only place to find a comprehensive view of North American Soccer.Senior editorhas been working in or writing about soccer for more than 40 years in a career that began in the public relations department of the New York Cosmos in 1975.MLS and international coverage is provided by longtimesoccer columnistand AP and Bloomberg veteran sportswriterNWSL contributorhas covered women's soccer forand, and is the author of three books, most recentlyTheCup.us foundercontributed an overview of the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S.Open Cup, and college soccer coverage came from, author ofCanada-based soccer writer, creator of theseries for kids and teens, contributed coverage of Canadian national teams and Amway Canadian Championships.From National Teams and Major League Soccer all the way down the pyramid, THE GUIDE offers unparalleled coverage, with expert commentary on the 2016 season and a comprehensive look at the current soccer year, plus a look back at landmarks in the history of the game in the U.S. and Canada.Recaps, results, rosters, stats, award-winners, all-time champions and a heads-up on the red-letter dates coming up in North American soccer and more are all in.Here is a quick overview of the contents. More complete information is available at NorthAmericanSoccerGuide.com ALMANAC: A calendar of key soccer dates for 2017-18 and a day-by-day review of 2016LEAGUES: Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, North American Soccer League, United Soccer League, National Premier Soccer League, Women's Premier Soccer League, United Women's Soccer, United Premier Soccer League and Indoor Soccer.NATIONAL TEAMS: U.S. Men's National Team, U.S. Youth Men's National Teams, U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. Youth Women's National Teams, Canada Women's National Team, Canada Men's National TeamCOMPETITIONS:Copa America Centenario, 2018 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, 2016 Summer Olympic Games, CONCACAF Champions League, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Amateur Cups, International Champions Cup, Amway Canadian ChampionshipCOLLEGE: Men's College Soccer, Women's College Soccer, College Awards and HonorsYOUTH: U.S. Youth Soccer, U.S. Soccer Development Academy, U.S. Club Soccer, National Premier League, National Cup, Elite Clubs National League, Canada Youth Soccer Competitions, NSCAA Youth and High School All-America TeamsHISTORY: National Soccer Hall of Fame, Men's Pro Leagues, Women's Pro Leagues, Indoor Soccer, Non-League Competitions, Stadium Attendance Records, Flashback 40 Years Ago, All-Time U.S. Division I Scoring Leaders, 2016 ObituariesNORTH AMERICAN SOCCER GUIDE 2017Edited by Charles Cuttone and Linda Cuttonepublished by Sports Vue Interactive, LLCISBN: 978-0-9986542-0-1softcover, 312 pp.$19.95 US/$23.95 CANavailable May 2, 2017 at