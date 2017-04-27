News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ProEx Physical Therapy announces Meaghan Long as Exercise Technician/Front Desk Specialist
In this dual role, Long oversees the clinic schedule, handles phone calls and under the supervision of Physical Therapists assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.
Prior to joining ProEx, Long was a Girls Basketball Coach at Portsmouth Christian Academy.
She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Originally from York, Maine, Long now lives in Dover, New Hampshire.
"Meaghan is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Jon Rogers, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "Her client service skills and commitment to the industry mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth, Epping and Exeter, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse