ProEx Physical Therapy announces Meaghan Long as Exercise Technician/Front Desk Specialist

 
 
ProEx Meaghan Long
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Meaghan Long of Dover, New Hampshire has been named a Front Desk Specialist and Exercise Technician in the Somersworth location.

In this dual role, Long oversees the clinic schedule, handles phone calls and under the supervision of Physical Therapists assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.

Prior to joining ProEx, Long was a Girls Basketball Coach at Portsmouth Christian Academy.

She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.

Originally from York, Maine, Long now lives in Dover, New Hampshire.

"Meaghan is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Jon Rogers, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "Her client service skills and commitment to the industry mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth, Epping and Exeter, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Physical Therapy, Athletic Training, Sports Medicine
Industry:Fitness
Location:Somersworth - New Hampshire - United States
