EDUKAN Partners with Award-winning EvaluationKIT for Proactive Management of Student Feedback Data
EDUKAN, award-winning college consortium, adds to their online distance education technology portfolio with EvaluationKIT's integrated course evaluation and survey hospital for proactive management of student feedback.
"As part of our commitment to provide a leading-edge, learning experience for our students, we have implemented a continuous assessment loop that includes learner feedback based on their interaction with our faculty and online course content," Said Esther Lahargoue, CEO of EDUKAN. "With EvaluationKit, we now have an option that is seamlessly integrated in our LMS for surveys which allows students to easily respond with feedback, thereby providing us with critical data needed to make systematic adjustments to promote key strategic objectives."
EvaluationKIT will allow EDUKAN staff and students a streamlined approach to administer, notify and collect feedback from surveys and evaluations from an integration with Canvas LMS. EDUKAN will now be able to keep operational costs down by reducing time and resources involved in the proactive management of the critical feedback needed from students.
"EvaluationKIT is focused on helping institutions manage quality and student engagement through its industry-leading student feedback system. As institutions adopt new technology and changes in existing technology are constant, institutions need a modern and efficient way to obtain critical feedback from their largest stakeholder group, their students," said Kevin Hoffman, President & CEO. "And, in order for student feedback to be useful in this process, it needs to be provided to instructors and administration both immediately and in a way that makes the feedback meaningful and actionable. This is exactly what EvaluationKIT does, and has been excelling at for nearly 10 years. EDUKAN has been a leader in online education for nearly 20 years, and their commitment to quality is evidenced in the adoption of EvaluationKIT for EDUKAN's online course evaluation and student feedback processes."
With EvaluationKIT, EDUKAN's staff can create customized surveys and receive actionable information that will be used to improve, enhance and ensure the quality of their online course content and student satisfaction. Additionally, EvaluationKIT's data will allow EDUKAN to quickly identify any issues or areas that need improvement from feedback collected from students with reporting tools that will empower instructors with the information they need to act immediately after the survey has been administered.
About EDUKAN
Connecting You to Your Future - EDUKAN provides access to quality, affordable, higher education online courses for students pursuing college degrees, certificates or individual courses. Founded in 1998, EDUKAN has been helping students who are returning to complete a degree, high school students looking for early college credit, students needing a flexible schedule or specific courses to complete their degree path, or people looking to make a career change. EDUKAN courses are all accredited through our consortium of Kansas learning institutions with excellent reputations and long histories helping students achieve their educational goals. EDUKAN Consortium member institutions are: Barton Community College, in Great Bend; Colby Community College, in Colby; Dodge City Community College, in Dodge City; Garden City Community College, in Garden City; Pratt Community College, in Pratt; and Seward County Community College, in Liberal. For more information, please visit http://www.edukan.org.
About EvaluationKIT
EvaluationKIT is a leading provider of enterprise online course evaluation and survey software to higher education and K-12 institutions. Easy to implement and straightforward to manage, EvaluationKIT includes a variety of features proven to drive response rates, and a robust suite of reporting functionality. An EvaluationKIT video overview is available on our website. Additionally, for more information or to request a free trial, visit us at www.evaluationkit.com. EvaluationKIT Contact: Kristi Emerson, 303.885.9896, kristi.emerson@
