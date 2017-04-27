News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OWC Wins NAB 2017 Best of Show Award for Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 13 Ports - Most Powerful OWC Connect
Most Powerful OWC Connectivity Solution at the Fastest Speeds for Laptops & Other Devices for Business & Creative Professionals
Best of NAB 2017 Awards Given for Innovation, Feature Set, Cost Efficiency, & Performance
The NAB 2017 Best of Show Awards are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Thunderbolt 3 Dock was chosen because of its exceptional flexibility, connectivity with 13 ports, bandwidth of up to 40Gbps, with the capability to power the new 2016 MacBook Pro -- with an elegant industrial design. For creative and business professionals concerned with the limited port options on new Thunderbolt 3-equipped Macs or PCs, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock is the ideal solution for connecting a wide variety of existing and future devices, including external hard drives, webcams, audio interfaces, Ultra HD displays, wired networks, and more.
"We are excited to receive the Best of Show Award recognizing the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "We feel that this new dock is the best expansion solution we've ever made, offering the incredible speed of Thunderbolt 3 technology coupled with 13 ports of connectivity, perfect for getting the most out of your laptop and all of the devices that keep your work and life powered and connected."
NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President and Group Publisher Eric Trabb said, "The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best."
The highly-anticipated OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be shipping this summer. For more information, see https://www.owcdigital.com/
About Best of Show – NAB 2017
NewBay's Best of Show Award entrants are thoroughly vetted by a panel of industry experts. Winners receive the Best of NAB 2017 Award and are featured in Video Edge, the premiere publication for content production and delivery for every screen. Products are also featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in a digital edition to more than 100,000 NewBay subscribers after NAB 2017.
About OWC
From production-grade SSDs and external hard drives to expansion products and enterprise storage, OWC delivers perfectly tailored workflow solutions for every creative project. Serving the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC is the most reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for its award-winning products, as well as customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.
OWC is Green
OWC is the first technology manufacturer in the U.S. to become 100% on-site wind powered. Awarded LEED Platinum Certification (the highest level) by the Green Building Certification Institute, OWC actively participates in onsite recycling and other green initiatives throughout the company.
The Speed to Create, The Capacity to Dream
Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Press Contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
© 2017 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.
Contact
Karen Thomas, Thomas PR
***@thomaspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse