News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gartner Recognizes AscendTMS As A Notable TMS Vendor In Their 2017 TMS Magic Quadrant Report
AscendTMS Rises Fast As A Notable Transportation Management Software Provider
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Gartner is a venerable organization, recognized around the globe for objective and independent thought leadership. To be included in their annual 2017 Transportation Management Systems Magic Quadrant report, especially as a 'notable vendor', is a true testament to our hard working team and to our fast growing and extremely loyal customer base."
The 51 page report focused on all areas of Transportation Management Software (TMS), and looked closely at how the changing TMS marketplace is being driven by rapidly evolving customer needs.
Higham continued, "AscendTMS is not only the easiest to use TMS in the marketplace today, we are undoubtedly the best value TMS. Our thousands of customers, in 19 countries around the world, tell us every day that no other TMS software comes close to our overall offering. With new features added every two weeks, we are only getting better and stronger as we evolve into a truly global TMS player".
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Learn more at www.gartner.com
Contact
InMotion Global, Inc.
Chris Parker
***@inmotionglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse