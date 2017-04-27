News By Tag
How to Embark on a Successful and Satisfying Career in Finance?
Usually, people get into finance as they are told, employment in this field is indeed a guarantee of a highly lucrative and satisfying career. Finance is, in fact, a broad term, and it involves a whole lot of various sub-industries.
Career in Finance
Before embarking on a career in finance one must have clear cut notions about the particular industry one is passionate about and the particular job profile one is keen on taking up while making inroads in this field.
If you are keen on making it big in the field of finance, there are many a career paths available, reading them carefully would help you make it really big in the field of finance. You must be wondering by now as to what are the various available options.
Well, to begin with, let us examine the various available options that are a rage, corporate finance, investment banking, commercial banking, project finance, risk management, equity research, private equity and much more.
Allocation of Financial Resources
There are various job positions that may help you make it big in the finance field, they are chartered financial analyst, MBA in finance, financial risk management, financial modeling, you make take up positions as certified financial planner, cfp with a certificate in investment banking, CIB.
Let us now examine what these entail for aspirants who wish to leave a mark in this field, corporate finance primarily deals with the allocation of financial resources of a given organization.
It also looks into the arrangement of various funds for the ongoing projects at the lowest possible fund cost. The responsibility of maintaining and keeping the corporate structure of the company intact lies with corporate finance.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Talking about the job roles, one can go for a cost analyst, financial analyst, treasurer, business development profile, if you are looking for opportunities in corporate finance, you will find them in organizations of all sizes, regardless of the fact, and they are small, medium or even large.
Investment banking happens to be one of the most sought after career options as a whole lot of glamor is attached with the field, besides the fat pay cheques in return for the efforts that you put in. investment bankers are instrumental in effecting mergers and acquisitions.
