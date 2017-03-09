News By Tag
A Career in Sports Medicine Offers Excitement Galore
Are you considering a career in sports medicine, well one must say it is indeed a very good decision. Sports physicians are primarily involved in the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries in significantly active people.
Recreational Athlete
Whether you happen to be an elite athlete or someone who has taken to physical activity as a recreational avenue, it is the expert physio you head to for prescription and various exercises as well as the management of many chronic diseases.
In addition to these effective evaluation of exercise-related symptoms is an integral part of the responsibilities of a specialized physician. The approach differs with regards to various roles that are undertaken and attended to from time to time.
Talking of the past, musculoskeletal injury has been the focus so far. In recent times though sport and exercise medicine has largely concentrated on the exercise part as it is becoming all the more significant and gaining prominence.
Effective Evaluation
Increasingly, strong evidence is emerging behind its successful application to a large number of distinct medical conditions. They could range from insulin resistance to mental health to cardiovascular health.
You are guaranteed to have a wonderful time in the SEM, sports and exercise medicine, many a physician's find it to be the world's best job as it happens to be an eclectic mix of extraordinary work.
The work entails working with everyone, be it kids who are sick as also with elite athletes. Here you are gifted with the golden opportunity of being exactingly procedural, attend to clinical work, engage in cutting-edge research, cover the team and engaged in teaching as well.
Truly a Global Career
On top of all of these, you get amazing opportunities for travel as well. SEM is truly a global career to embark upon, this is an incredibly rewarding experience, and the fact that you get to hang out with the Usain bolt, not many doctors get to do, that too in Jamaica, just imagine the privileges.
Final Thoughts
The doctors who have not embarked on the bandwagon yet can attend the tendon school or the like, these are open sessions for doctors from other fields to gain first-hand exposure as to what the SEM field has got in store for them. These are normally conducted by registrars from the sports and exercise medicine field Jobs(https://www.universejobs.com/
Soumen Roy is Marketing Head.
He writes about Job Search and Career blogs.
***@universejobs.com
