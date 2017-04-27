Hear This: Beyond Tablet's Proprietary Technology Focuses Families On Each Other – Not On Their Screens

The first smart tablet without a display screen

offers capabilities beyond traditional tablets, while educating and entertaining kids;

wins prestigious CES2017 Innovation Award

1 2 3 Beyond Tablet Games Lost Pyramid 19 Beyond Tablet Games Funny Fruits 10 Battle of Submarine 3

End

-- Does this sound like your family? You're texting on the phone, your spouse is on the computer, your son's in his room playing an electronic game, your daughter's in hers on the iPad--and no one is talking to each other?Introducing:Beyond Tablet, the first. Designed to bring families together, Beyond Tablet is an interactive game board that enhances traditional board game play with the newest technology while also helping kids learn.This video captures the physical object based interactivity of Beyond Tablet in 30 seconds:Winner of the prestigious CES 2017 Innovation Award*, Beyond Tablet is a high-tech take on the traditional board games that families played together before technology dramatically altered how they spent their time. It takes the family board game into the digital age, while gathering family members together in one place to play.Today's tech-savvy kids are bored by traditional game play, and their parents are concerned about too much screen time. Beyond Tablet merges the amazing interactivity and powerful functionality of a tablet with the tangible, three-dimensional and open experience provided by the physical world – thereby integrating the best of both worlds.Just as with typical board games, children and families play Beyond Tablet's broad assortment of games with physical pieces – in this case game maps, cards, blocks, and figurines. The big difference: Beyond Tablet contains object sensing and recognition capabilities. When items are placed on its electronic surface, Beyond Tablet not only perceives the placement of different playing pieces, it also responds with verbal guidance and encouragement. LED lights provide visual feedback.Beyond Tablet's advanced and proprietary technology offers several advantages over current platforms. It can sense hundreds of independent touch points; a smart tablet has 11. It can even sense intensity of touch at each of the touch points independently and recognize an unlimited number of objects such as cards, blocks and figurines; a smart tablet cannot.Up to four people may play Beyond Tablet at one time.Beyond Tablet's games, for children ages 3-12 and their parents, are specifically designed to enhance children's crucial "executive functions" such as working memory, cognitive flexibility, and mental discipline for remaining organized and focused. Research has shown that learning with tangible objects is far more effective than learning from a flat surface. Beyond Tablet is launching with 12 games, from Spot the Animal to Monster Crash to Music Cube, with more to come. Families can play by simply placing the board "map" that comes with each game on top of the large smart tablet.Beyond Tablet's innovation doesn't stop there. It also functions as a smart digital musical instrument, allowing children to freely express themselves musically without much prior musical skills, and to share their created music pieces with parents and friends.Beyond Tablet is an original invention of the Beyond Screen team, with more than 60 international patent applications and five utility patents granted by the USPTO. It was developed by Beyond Screen's CEO John Shi, a Stanford University alum and former McKinsey & Company consultant, originally to create a fun toy for his young son that would not hurt his eyes, could be played together with the whole family, and also serve as an education platform that followed the best practices of pre-school education.Through a separate app running on smart phones, Beyond Tablet can connect with parents in real-time, enabling them to upgrade game software and monitor their children's activities on Beyond Tablet.Beyond Tablet educates and entertains, while promoting family communication.Beyond Tablet comprises the tablet as well as five games. It will be available in June for a discounted launch price of $199 on Amazon.com. Additional games may be purchased separately starting at $19.99 each.For additional information, visitwww.BeyondScreen.comFacebook.com/BeyondTabletGamesBeyond Screen Inc. designs, manufactures and markets Beyond Tablet and its associated game packages. Honored by the CES 2017 innovation award, Beyond Tablet is an electronic board for family games, a smart digital musical instrument for children to learn and appreciate music, and an educational platform for children to enhance their working memory, cognitive flexibility, and mental discipline for remaining organized and focused. Started by John Shi, a Stanford Ph.D. and a Silicon Valley veteran, Beyond Screen is on a mission to bring quality family time back in the living room. Beyond Screen is headquartered in Beijing, China.