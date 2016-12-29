Beyond Tablet to Launch Tangible Game Suite for Children and Families at CES2017

Traditional board games are so much fun for families, and could benefit children's mental development, such as strengthening their executive functions (working memory, inhibitory control and cognitive flexibility). However, they are cumbersome to set up, and lack the interactivity of a screened device that dominates kids' free time today. Beyond Tablet, a CES Innovation Award Honoree, is launching a suite of children and family games that take traditional board games into the digital age

Traditional board games are so much fun for the entire family, and could benefit children's mental development, such as strengthening their executive functions (working memory, inhibitory control and cognitive flexibility). However, traditional board games are cumbersome to set up, and lack the interactivity of a screened device that dominates kids' free time today.Beyond Tablet, a CES2017 Innovation Award Honoree, is launching a suite of children and family games that take traditional board games into the digital age. Beyond Tablet is a large smart tablet without a display screen, and offers tangible interactivity with cards, blocks, and figurines, and a variety of fun and educational games for children and families.In the Battle of Submarines, an adaptation of the popular game Battleship, two players face off each other on open water with physical game pieces of submarines and torpedoes. Different from the original Battleship game, the Battle of Submarines has eliminated much of the cumbersome setup, streamlined game progression, and greatly enhanced the game experience by the interactivity of Beyond Tablet.Lost Pyramid is a logic puzzle game. The possible combinations of four symbols and four colors upon a 4×4 grid are countless. Within the whole realm of possible combinations, a child can use mental skills such as spatial recognition and logical reasoning to identify the pattern hidden in each puzzle, based on the hints provided by Beyond Tablet.Monster Crash is a fun game that the entire family can play together. Using an egg launcher, each player propels an egg into the game board universe to crash various monsters before they create havoc in the cosmos. Players earn more points by strategically crashing a series of monsters with a logic connection.Music Cube is a music game that allows players to experience and appreciate music with no prior skill requirements. Players place different sides of different music cubes together to create rhythms and melodies. Players could also play with the keyboard to compose their own melody, and enhance it with various sound effects.