Highest number of medal winners from HITK among other private engg colleges in the State at MAKAUT

A proud moment for Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK) when during the 8th Convocation 2017 organized by MAKAUT (Formerly WBUT) on 3rd May witnessed 66 medal winners from the Institute which seems to be the highest number

-- Heritage Institute of Technology completed 15 years of its journey towards creating a centre of excellence in this part of the country and our students have proved the same by achieving the hall of fame in this convocation. The Institute had 14 B.Tech gold medalists, 6 B.Tech silver medalists and 9 B.Tech Bronze medalists. Apart from this, in M.Tech, the Institute had 14 gold medalists, 9 silver medalists and 7 bronze medalists during 2012-2016. HITK is an Autonomous institute affiliated to MAKAUT with a grade of B++ in the first cycle awarded by NAAC. Also the Institute had been ranked by NIRF 2017 among top 150 engineering colleges in India. Most of the eligible programmes of Institute are accredited by NBA offering the best quality under-graduate and post-graduate programmes in the State. All the winners were awarded by the University during the 8th Annual Convocation of MAKAUT t held today at EZCC, Kolkata by the Chancellor, and Governor His Excellency Shri K.N Tripathi in presence of the Hon'ble Minister in Charge, Dept of Education, Shri Partha Chatterjee, Padamshri Prof. Ajay Kumar Ray, Director IIEST and Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT, Prof Saikat Maitra. Further our students also scored the highest DGPA in the University in the category of Engineering & Technology in 2016 (B.Tech) and 2012, 2013,2015 (M.Tech). The list as follows:-• B.Tech (ECE) Gold Medalist scoring the highest DGPA of 9.6 in the University, Ms. Shramana Chakraborty in 2016• M.Tech (BT) Gold Medalist Ms. Pranamita Biswas scoring the highest DGPA 9.72 in 2015• M.Tech (BT) Ms. Neha Arora Gold medalist scoring the highest DGPA of 9.79 in the University in 2013• M.Tech Ms. Arpita Das Gold medalists scoring the highest DGPA of 9.92 in the University in 2012The sister concerns of Kalyan Bharti Trust, the promoter of HITK, The Heritage Academy and Heritage Business School (formerly known as Management Education Center, HITK) also had medal winners during the 8Convocation Ceremony which indicates the excellence of these institutions. Ms. Surabhi Anand from the Heritage Academy scored the highest DGPA in the University in BBA in 2016 securing a gold medal."The quest for excellence still continues," said Mr. P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.