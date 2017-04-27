News By Tag
Highest number of medal winners from HITK among other private engg colleges in the State at MAKAUT
A proud moment for Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK) when during the 8th Convocation 2017 organized by MAKAUT (Formerly WBUT) on 3rd May witnessed 66 medal winners from the Institute which seems to be the highest number
• B.Tech (ECE) Gold Medalist scoring the highest DGPA of 9.6 in the University, Ms. Shramana Chakraborty in 2016
• M.Tech (BT) Gold Medalist Ms. Pranamita Biswas scoring the highest DGPA 9.72 in 2015
• M.Tech (BT) Ms. Neha Arora Gold medalist scoring the highest DGPA of 9.79 in the University in 2013
• M.Tech Ms. Arpita Das Gold medalists scoring the highest DGPA of 9.92 in the University in 2012
The sister concerns of Kalyan Bharti Trust, the promoter of HITK, The Heritage Academy and Heritage Business School (formerly known as Management Education Center, HITK) also had medal winners during the 8th Convocation Ceremony which indicates the excellence of these institutions. Ms. Surabhi Anand from the Heritage Academy scored the highest DGPA in the University in BBA in 2016 securing a gold medal.
"The quest for excellence still continues," said Mr. P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.
