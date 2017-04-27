 
Mad House – Enjoy the New Single of Royal Mind Scheme

Royal Mind Scheme's new single "Mad House" is based on hip hop genre. Music enthusiasts are welcomed to listen to this new track and enjoy its crazy beats.
 
 
Royal Mind Scheme- Johari L
Royal Mind Scheme- Johari L
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- If you want to enjoy some new and crisp mixes in hip hop, then "Mad house" is the best choice for your playlist. Royal Mind Scheme is releasing all new hit tracks in soundcloud. Likewise, this new vocalist is accepting a decent number of audiences in this music streaming site. The new sensation "Mad house" includes breakdowns, build ups, variations, and smart catches. The symphonious vocalization makes the sound more intriguing than you have ever heard. Hip hop music fans will get the opportunity to enjoy another flavor while tuning in to this new track. Royal Mind Scheme keeps on keeping up his interesting palette.

Being a hip hop music lover you should tune in to Royal Mind Scheme, the new flexible voice out of Grand Rapids, United States. Royal Mind Scheme is a much skilled and god-gifted talented vocalist as stated by the fans. Lively verses, irregular beats, familiar rap and smooth lyrics - Royal Mind Scheme is humming with his everything new and crisp execution in his music. "Mad house" is praiseworthy production of this new artist. The symphonious vocalization has changed over this dynamic sound to music. He can draw the consideration of huge number of listeners in this short period. Soundcloud is recently enjoying huge crowd and Royal Mind Scheme is the main reason. The vocalist is already increasing high plays count in soundcloud.

Well, "Mad house" will discover many amicable ears in soundcloud. This new music is produced by famous star Johari L. Fans wish to tune in to more from this rising star in future. His involvement in music industry helps him a great to make the best tracks. His ability and magnetic character is verifiable. This yearning star is gathering appreciation for his worthless endeavors to garner listeners' attention. The melody "Mad house creates pure excitements for listeners.

Don't forget to visit this link to listen to this awesome music of Royal Mind Scheme:

https://soundcloud.com/royalmindscheme/johari-l-mad-house...
