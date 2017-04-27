 
Hopsy San Diego Launches Today

After having successfully delivered to more than 10,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area, the one-year old beer delivery startup adds San Diego breweries to its lineup
 
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Hopsy, the online marketplace and delivery service for fresh local craft beer, announced the opening of a new location in San Diego. Beginning today, Hopsy customers can get freshly brewed craft beer from the best San Diego breweries delivered right to their doorstep.

"Hopsy's mission is to create the first brewery-to-table online marketplace and to bring the best beer experience to the home," said Sebastien Tron, Hopsy's co-founder and CEO. "We've been working closely with over 20 breweries in the San Francisco Bay Area for about a year, serving more than 10,000 beer lovers across California. San Diego, with its vibrant and innovative beer scene, is the natural second market for us. We are very excited to add microbrews from San Diego to our selection."

Hopsy partners directly with local microbreweries and delivers fresh craft beer to the home, providing unprecedented access to small beer batches typically available only on tap at the breweries themselves. Beer is delivered cold right after it's been picked up from the breweries, guaranteeing the highest level of freshness. Beers are available both in 32 fl. oz. glass growlers and in TORPs, a two-liter container meant to be tapped in THE SUB®, the draft home tap appliance manufactured by Krups®.

Beer growlers and TORPs are also available for pickup at Hopsy's San Diego guide shop, located at 5269 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110, next to Ballast Point's Home Brew Mart.

Hopsy partner breweries in San Diego include Coronado Brewing Company, Benchmark Brewing, Belching Beaver Brewery, Mike Hess Brewing and Kensington Brewing Company. More breweries will be added to the selection very soon.

About Hopsy

Hopsy is the first local craft beer marketplace and fresh beer delivery service to connect local breweries with beer lovers. Hopsy's technology enables brewers to have their fresh draft beer delivered to local customers while providing consumers unprecedented access to local beer when and where they want. The company also has a mission to drive sustainability for local breweries by providing an alternative to the traditional distribution system.

For more information, visit www.hopsy.beer.

