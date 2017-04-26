 
News By Tag
* Education
* Art
* Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Woodbury University School of Media, Culture & Design Sets End-of-Year Showcase Events on May 5th

Graduating Seniors and Award-Winning Students Take Center Stage
 
 
Woodbury University
Woodbury University
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Art
Media

Industry:
Education

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- As the academic year draws to a close, graduating seniors and award-winning students from Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/)'s School of Media, Culture & Design (MCD) will be displaying their portfolios and prize-winning work at various venues on campus.

"The 2017 year-end showcase of student work promises to be among MCD's best, as we highlight the creativity and accomplishments of graduating seniors," said Sue Vessella, M.F.A., Dean, MCD.  "Students value the opportunity to present their work publicly to their peers, instructors, professionals and guests, and we're proud to share their achievements with the community.  As they celebrate both skill and craft, this year's showcase events mark the transition from student to professional for many of our graduating seniors." All events are open to the public.

Who:          Woodbury University School of Media, Culture & Design

What:          Undergraduate Programs

Animation and Filmmaking | Friday, May 5th, 7:30-10:00 p.m. | Fletcher Jones Foundation Auditorium/Malburg Atrium

Seniors in Animation will present their Capstone projects in a lively program of animated short films, addressing a diverse range of topics. Graduating filmmaking students will screen their Senior Thesis films; production values of each are stunning and produced in keeping with industry professional standards.

Communication | Friday, May 5th, 7:00-9:00 p.m. | Entertainment Media Building, E100 Screening Room

Graduating seniors will present their Senior Thesis projects addressing a range of communication and media studies topics.  Among the 22 projects are such topics as "Whitewashing: The Problem with Casting Caucasian Actors to Play Characters of Color," "Chinese Weddings and Leftover Women," "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder for Returning War Veterans," and "Social Media and Surveillance."  The Showcase will include a mixture of spoken presentations in the screening room and display presentations on laptops and poster boards in the lobby.

Game Art & Design | Friday, May 5th, 7:00-9:30 p.m. | Miller Hall, Room 101

Game Design students will be on hand to demonstrate and explain a few playable video games they made this year.  Also on display will be select art pieces created by Game Art students.

Graphic Design | Friday, May 5th, 7:00-9:00 p.m. | Nan Rae Gallery

"Repeat10" the Annual Exhibition of Graphic Design Students' Work, will showcase such disciplines as logo design, graphic system designs, advertising, typography, photography, package and entertainment. The exhibition will feature senior portfolios and degree projects.

Media Technology | Friday, May 5th, 7:00-10:00 p.m. | Entertainment Media Building, E103 Soundstage

Students will present a number of projects that demonstrate the creative potential of emerging technologies, including projection mapping, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

Psychology | Friday, May 5th, 6:45-7:30 p.m. | Malburg Atrium

Graduating students in Psychology will present the results of their Capstone empirical thesis research projects.  All of these projects were accepted and presented at the 2017 Western Psychological Association Annual Conference.

Location:          Woodbury University

         7500 Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank 91510

Tickets:          At all venues, admission is free and open to the public.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California.  The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture.  The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development.  Visit woodbury.edu for more information.

Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
End
Source:Woodbury University
Email:***@edgecommunicationsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Art, Media
Industry:Education
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edge Communications, Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share