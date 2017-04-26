Woodbury University School of Media, Culture & Design Sets End-of-Year Showcase Events on May 5th

Graduating Seniors and Award-Winning Students Take Center Stage

ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com

"The 2017 year-end showcase of student work promises to be among MCD's best, as we highlight the creativity and accomplishments of graduating seniors," said Sue Vessella, M.F.A., Dean, MCD. "Students value the opportunity to present their work publicly to their peers, instructors, professionals and guests, and we're proud to share their achievements with the community. As they celebrate both skill and craft, this year's showcase events mark the transition from student to professional for many of our graduating seniors." All events are open to the public.Woodbury University School of Media, Culture & DesignSeniors in Animation will present their Capstone projects in a lively program of animated short films, addressing a diverse range of topics. Graduating filmmaking students will screen their Senior Thesis films; production values of each are stunning and produced in keeping with industry professional standards.Graduating seniors will present their Senior Thesis projects addressing a range of communication and media studies topics. Among the 22 projects are such topics as "Whitewashing:The Problem with Casting Caucasian Actors to Play Characters of Color," "Chinese Weddings and Leftover Women," "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder for Returning War Veterans," and "Social Media and Surveillance."The Showcase will include a mixture of spoken presentations in the screening room and display presentations on laptops and poster boards in the lobby.Game Design students will be on hand to demonstrate and explain a few playable video games they made this year. Also on display will be select art pieces created by Game Art students." the Annual Exhibition of Graphic Design Students' Work, will showcase such disciplines as logo design, graphic system designs, advertising, typography, photography, package and entertainment. The exhibition will feature senior portfolios and degree projects.Students will present a number of projects that demonstrate the creative potential of emerging technologies, including projection mapping, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.Graduating students in Psychology will present the results of their Capstone empirical thesis research projects. All of these projects were accepted and presented at the 2017 Western Psychological Association Annual Conference.Woodbury University7500 Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank 91510At all venues, admission is free and open to the public.