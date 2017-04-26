Country(s)
Human Resources Expert Kimberly Braman Joins Lenders Compliance Group
Lenders Compliance Group, Inc., a nationwide risk management firm, has added Kimberly A. Braman, as Director of Human Resources Compliance.
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Lenders Compliance Group (LCG), a nationwide risk management firm, today announced that Kimberly A. Braman has joined the firm as Director of Human Resources Compliance to offer Human Resources risk management guidance to the financial services industry. Ms. Braman will support the firm's clients with their Human Resources compliance needs. The addition of someone with Ms. Braman's extensive experience to an existing team of subject matter experts in regulatory compliance will enhance LCG's ability to provide a "best practices" approach to residential mortgage compliance. LCG now adds expertise in Human Resources compliance to its suite of hands-on, compliance solutions in all areas of mortgage banking.
"Kimberly is a uniquely experienced Human Resources professional within the financial services sector, having distinguished herself as a Human Resources expert in both large and small organizations in multiple states, said Jonathan Foxx, Managing Director of Lenders Compliance Group. "Her career has included Human Resources support in all aspects of the mortgage industry, which gives her an exceptional perspective on how to establish and maintain the most effective programs for Human Resources. Kimberly will be an invaluable asset to LCG's clients."
According to Ms. Braman, "the addition of Human Resources compliance is a natural addition to the suite of regulatory compliance services offered by LCG and supports its mission of providing full service, compliance expertise. I am thrilled to be joining a group of compliance experts in an organization like LCG, where I can make a difference by lending my expertise to our clients. Financial firms must have access to experienced, independent, expert guidance. LCG offers compliance solutions for those who seek value, but refuse to compromise on the quality of their compliance programs."
Lenders Compliance Group, Inc. is the first full-service, mortgage risk management firm in the country that specializes exclusively in mortgage compliance. It offers a full suite of regulatory compliance services in mortgage banking. It is a national company, widely known to be a pioneer in compliance and auditing solutions for residential mortgage compliance. The organization consists of Directors, Group Administrators, Attorneys, Compliance Analysts, Compliance Managers, credentialed Auditors, and Subject Matter Experts in all areas of mortgage risk management. Lenders Compliance Group supports its clients through hands-on guidance in effectively managing regulatory compliance risk.
About: Kimberly A. Braman Kimberly A. Braman has over 20 years of diverse Human Resources experience, supporting clients in various financial services including mortgage finance, lending, and servicing. Ms. Braman has held senior management positions, where she supervised a team of HR professionals and provided broad and extensive Human Resources support to diverse clients in multiple states.
