Local Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association presents 2017 Local Image Awards
The 2017 Grand All Image Award, FPRA's highest honor, together with an Image Award was presented to Jennifer J. Edwards, Trish Robertson and Heather Wysocki for Election Ready Campaign.
A Grand Image Award in Division B, along with an Image Award and a Judges' Award, was presented to Samantha Scott, APR and Vanessa Fernandez for the Naples Harley-Davidson Service Mailer.
Other awards presented, were as follows:
Image Award: Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold, Jennifer Hamilton and Kara Johnston for FutureMakers Coalition's FAFSA first! Campaign; Molly Schweers and Lee County Solid Waste Division for Recycle Smart; Teri Hansen for Conservancy of Southwest Florida Ripple Effect Campaign; Samantha Scott, APR and Vanessa Fernandez for Food Truck Wars; and Randy Mitchelson, APR and Mike Jackson, APR for the FPRA SWFL 2016 Media Breakfast.
Award of Distinction:
Judges' Award: Kailee Witt, McKenzie Cassidy and Eric Barreto for FSW Buc Bash; Randy Mitchelson, APR and Mike Jackson, APR for the FPRA SWFL 2016 Media Breakfast; CONRIC PR & Marketing for FlipTowel; and Vanessa Fernandez, Diana Leadley and Samantha Scott, APR for the CAN IT! Campaign "Mannequin Challenge" Video.
About the Florida Public Relations Association
The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.
