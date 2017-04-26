 
Local Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association presents 2017 Local Image Awards

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) announced the winners of its Local Image Awards on April 13, 2017 at the Alliance for the Arts. The competition is conducted annually to recognize outstanding public relations programs in Southwest Florida during the last year, and to encourage and promote the development of public relations professionalism. Winners demonstrate the very best examples of innovation, planning and design.

The 2017 Grand All Image Award, FPRA's highest honor, together with an Image Award was presented to Jennifer J. Edwards, Trish Robertson and Heather Wysocki for Election Ready Campaign.

A Grand Image Award in Division B, along with an Image Award and a Judges' Award, was presented to Samantha Scott, APR and Vanessa Fernandez for the Naples Harley-Davidson Service Mailer.

Other awards presented, were as follows:

Image Award: Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold, Jennifer Hamilton and Kara Johnston for FutureMakers Coalition's FAFSA first! Campaign; Molly Schweers and Lee County Solid Waste Division for Recycle Smart; Teri Hansen for Conservancy of Southwest Florida Ripple Effect Campaign; Samantha Scott, APR and Vanessa Fernandez for Food Truck Wars; and Randy Mitchelson, APR and Mike Jackson, APR for the FPRA SWFL 2016 Media Breakfast.

Award of Distinction: Jennifer J. Edwards, Trish Robertson and Heather Wysocki for Countdown to Enterprise; Lee County Port Authority Communications & Marketing Team for Lee County Port Authority Hosts 47thAnnual FAC Conference "Florida Airports – Defining the Future"; CONRIC PR & Marketing and Connie Ramos-Williams for Voice of Fort Myers Beach; Mary Briggs, APR, CPRC and Cheryl Garn, APR for Because We Care; EJ Andrews, Cherline Louissaint and Samantha Scott, APR for Gulf GHOST Town Center; Kailee Witt, McKenzie Cassidy and Eric Barreto for FSW Buc Bash; Priority Marketing and SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. for the 2017 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest Event; CONRIC PR & Marketing for FlipTowel; and CONRIC PR & Marketing for City of Palms Classic.

Judges' Award: Kailee Witt, McKenzie Cassidy and Eric Barreto for FSW Buc Bash; Randy Mitchelson, APR and Mike Jackson, APR for the FPRA SWFL 2016 Media Breakfast; CONRIC PR & Marketing for FlipTowel; and Vanessa Fernandez, Diana Leadley and Samantha Scott, APR for the CAN IT! Campaign "Mannequin Challenge" Video.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.

Contact
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
Source:SWFL Chapter FPRA
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
