Apellix Named Innovation of the Year by NACE International
Apellix is proud to announce that its Smart Bee™ aerial robot was named an Innovation of the Year award winner at the Materials Performance annual Readers' Choice Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award.
Recognizing the most timely and useful innovations in the field of corrosion control worldwide, the awards, sponsored by NACE International (https://www.nace.org/
The Smart Bee is the first commercial application from Apellix based on its patented software-controlled aerial robotics platform. It takes dry film thickness (DFT) measurements consistent with SSPC-PA2 standards featuring the Fischer Technology, Inc. DUALSCOPE FMP 40C system. The Smart Bee can record DFT measurements on surfaces up to 150' above the ground, eliminating the need for scaffolding and cranes, keeping workers safely on the ground, and increasing productivity by 15x, all while automatically recording every measurement with the time, date, photo confirmation, and additional project data.
The Smart Bee is currently available on a limited basis to industry partners who will participate in development of future enhancements, including DFT measurement on non-ferrous surfaces.
Apellix expects to release a beta version of its Worker Bee™ solution - a spray painting drone that can coat between 5,000 and 12,000 square feet per hour on elevated structures up to 100' - to industry partners in Q4 2017. The company is also working with several construction engineering firms to develop additional applications of the aerial robotics platform.
About Apellix
Apellix, an early-stage software company based in Jacksonville, Florida, develops software and other tools to precisely control and allow its custom-built aerial robots to perform tasks that are otherwise dangerous or difficult for humans to perform.
Media inquiries:
Carla Cook
carla@sharpskirts.com
512-827-9256
Investor inquiries:
Jeff McCutcheon
jeff@boardadv.com
904-306-0907
