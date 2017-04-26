 

New Resource Makes Managing Projects Easier for Christian Leaders

Judson Press, the publishing arm of American Baptist Home Mission Societies, releases a fast-track approach to learning project management for ministry success. Managing Projects in Ministry brings the professional and pastoral experience of author Vincent Howell to bear in this practical resource for church leaders.
 
1 2
Vincent Howell
Vincent Howell
VALLEY FORGE, Pa. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- From small annual events to large transition plans, church leaders often participate in the planning, development, and execution of ministry projects. Many leaders have little experience in these matters, which can result in anxiety and stress. Managing Projects in Ministry provides the fundamentals of project management, grounded with a biblical foundation, to foster effective leadership, maximize the talents of the congregation, increase efficiency, and enhance the chances of success. Howell states, "The essence of church project management is that it helps us live the Word—God gave different roles, responsibilities, and functions in the church." He adds, "As such, church project management can be viewed as a set of tools that can be used by the lay and pastoral leaders in managing God's work in ministerial related projects."

This resource offers real-life examples and provides an explanation of the four key phases of project management:

 * Inspiration and Initiation

 * Planning

 * Executing

 * Evaluating and Celebrating

This guide includes an appendix of templates and charts that also are available for download online!

To order Judson Press resources, visit www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.

About the Author:

VINCENT W. HOWELL, DMin, is pastor of the Westside and Webb Mills United Methodist Churches in the Elmira, NY area. During his ministry, his leadership has focused on training clergy and laity on applying project management in the church to achieve effective project implementation, as well as to better utilize the limited resources within the local church. Vincent writes on issues of leadership and local church history.

