New Resource Makes Managing Projects Easier for Christian Leaders
Judson Press, the publishing arm of American Baptist Home Mission Societies, releases a fast-track approach to learning project management for ministry success. Managing Projects in Ministry brings the professional and pastoral experience of author Vincent Howell to bear in this practical resource for church leaders.
This resource offers real-life examples and provides an explanation of the four key phases of project management:
* Inspiration and Initiation
* Planning
* Executing
* Evaluating and Celebrating
This guide includes an appendix of templates and charts that also are available for download online!
To order Judson Press resources, visit www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.
About the Author:
VINCENT W. HOWELL, DMin, is pastor of the Westside and Webb Mills United Methodist Churches in the Elmira, NY area. During his ministry, his leadership has focused on training clergy and laity on applying project management in the church to achieve effective project implementation, as well as to better utilize the limited resources within the local church. Vincent writes on issues of leadership and local church history.
Media Contact
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc
800-458-3766
linda.johnson-
