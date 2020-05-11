News By Tag
Book Reveals Leadership Qualities for Success in Ministry
By: Judson Press
This invaluable new resource offers practical wisdom for developing healthy patterns of behavior in all areas of personal and vocational life. The volume includes real-life application from actual ministry settings of the three principles of excellence:
• separation of self and role,
• always choose strength and
• straight from Jesus: "judge not."
Accessible and user-friendly, this book provides researched-based observations and insights regarding the behaviors, disciplines and attitudes present in pastors who lead well. It offers practical strategies to develop leadership capacity and improve pastoral impact and personal health. In addition, it illustrates empowering and hope-filled ideas to move beyond the tug-of-war between self-care and pastoral ministry. Reflective exercises call forth latent leadership capacities present in clergy.
"This timely book offers an asset-based analysis and perspective on how to be made whole through an intentional practice of the pastoral arts," says Dave Kersten, D.Min., vice president for Church Relations, and dean of North Park Theological Seminary, Chicago. "This book is a must-read for anyone contemplating vocational ministry and for those who want to be renewed in the pursuit of excellence within the vocation."
Hailing from various settings, authors John R. Matthews, Kristina R. Guitierrez and Ross D. Peterson have direct access to clergy and denominational leaders through their affiliation with Midwest Ministry Development Service.
Matthews has served in many capacities over the years, including pastor, minister of education, chaplain resident, instructor of philosophy and logic, and adjunct faculty for a field practicum program. He last served as associate director of Midwest Ministry Development Service. He has received a number of professional certifications and was appointed by the governor to serve on Ohio's first Counselor and Social Worker Licensing Board.
Guitierrez, D.Min., is an ordained minister in American Baptist Churches USA. She is an endorsed pastoral counselor and chaplain. She currently serves as a counselor at Midwest Ministry Development Service.
Peterson served as executive director of Midwest Ministry Development Service and Southwest Ministry Development Service. A pastoral counselor with more than 23 years of experience in several church-related settings, he has taught in Chicago-area seminaries.
Founded in 1824, Judson Press http://www.judsonpress.com is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures. American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc
linda.johnson-
6107682458
