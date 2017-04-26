 
PCB Piezotronics, Inc. selected Dynaflow Compliance for Infor ERP Syteline Compliance program

 
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dynaflow, a recognized provider of Compliance Solutions announced that its Compliance Solution has been selected by PCB Piezotronics to support the process of Segregation of Duties Conflicts identification and mitigation in Infor ERP Syteline.

PCB Piezotronics recently needed to implement a process to identify and mitigate Segregation of Duties conflicts in the currently deployed ERP application at PCB to comply with internal policies and procedures and certain laws and regulations.

PCB reviewed available solutions, especially the ones compatible with the Infor ERP Syteline solutions. After reviewing the options, PCB Piezotronics selected Dynaflow because of the ability to connect to Infor ERP Syteline and the availability of an out-of-the-box Conflict Rule Library for Syteline.  This ability enables PCB to implement in a very short time, satisfying the internal planning.

With Dynaflow Compliance, PCB enables an automated process to identify and resolve or mitigate conflicts, and to review granted access periodically.

"The Dynaflow Solution enables PCB to implement this process within weeks", says Joe van Slycke, CIO PCB Piezotronics. "The out-of-the-box SoD Conflict Rule library and the ability to also cover other ERP solutions such as Infor ERP LN, will enable PCB to deliver on the set objectives."

About PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of microphones, vibration, pressure, force, torque, load, and strain sensors, as well as the pioneer of ICP® technology. This instrumentation is used by design engineers and predictive maintenance professionals worldwide for test, measurement, monitoring, and control requirements in automotive, aerospace, industrial, R&D, military, educational, commercial, OEM applications, and more. Our Platinum Stock Sensors program ensures same day shipment of over 10,000 sensors that are covered by lifetime warranty. With a worldwide support team of Field Sales, Application Engineers, and Customer Service Representatives, PCB® proudly stands behind their products with the services you value most, including a 24-hour SensorLineSM, a global distribution network, and the industry's only commitment to Total Customer Satisfaction. Visit http://www.pcb.com for more information.

About Dynaflow Solutions

Dynaflow is a leading provider of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) / Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Workflow Automation Solutions (WFM). Dynaflow enables global companies to become "Simply in Control" by proactively managing enterprise risks, demonstrating compliance and automating and optimizing business processes. Visit https://dynaflow-solutions.com/ for more information.

Contact
Dynaflow
+1 (450) 906-4500
***@dynaflow-solutions.com
