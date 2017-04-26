La Trobe boosts ties with India

Australia's La Trobe University has further strengthened its relationship with India by unveiling a number of new initiatives as part of La Trobe's 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

-- La Trobe University Professor John Dewar and other senior members of the University are in India this week to mark the University's Anniversary by announcing New Scholarships and three New University partnerships.Professor Dewar has launched 14 PhD scholarships worth AUD$500, 000, which is over 25 million Indian rupees, for students in India to undertake PhD programs at La Trobe's partner university, JSS University in Mysore."The scholarships are a great opportunity for local students to further their studies. They will cover tuition fees and a living allowance of around 25,000 Indian rupees a month for the duration of the students' studies," Professor Dewar said."La Trobe will also cover the cost of students travelling to, and spending up to six month studying at, its Melbourne campus. At the completion of the program, students will receive a La Trobe doctoral degree."While in India, Professor Dewar is also signing MOUs with India's leading institutions, including Amity University, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and OP Jindal Global University."These partnerships will allow students and staff in India and Australia to gain international academic and cultural experience,"Professor Dewar said.Professor Dewar said La Trobe is also committed to working with local organisations to support female students in India.Professor Dewar will today co-host a roundtable workshop, 'Women in Leadership: Expanding Influence & Catalysts for Success', in association with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Australia India Institute.La Trobe will also launch an inaugural 'Women in Leadership Scholarship' worth AUD$80,000 for women from underprivileged backgrounds in India to undertake postgraduate studies at La Trobe."The scholarship will support female students who want to become future leaders and make a change to Indian society," he said.Professor Dewar said India would continue to be a strategic priority country for La Trobe."As we celebrate our 50anniversary we are announcing new measures that will strengthen our already important relationship with India," Professor Dewar said."La Trobe is seeing continuous demand from students from the Indian sub-continent to pursue further studies in Australia and we want to do what we can to support those students."About La Trobe UniversityLa Trobe University is a multi-campus university based in Victoria, Australia. La Trobe has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past 50 years. The University is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements and is ranked in the top 400 universities in the world by all three major global university rankings. La Trobe University has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in Sydney in New South Wales in Australia. More than 180,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University. For further information visit: www.latrobe.edu.au