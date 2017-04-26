OnTech Solutions and UpsideLMS team up in a Strategic Partnership

OnTech Solutions, a company based in Panama, enters into a reseller partnership with UpsideLMS to bring the Best Value SaaS Learning Management System to the markets of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Specializing in Software Development, eLearning, Web Design, eCommerce, Classroom Training, Social Media, and App Development, OnTech Solutions was founded in 2001 in Panama City. With a view to providing the best technology in the areas of Training, Software Development, Online and Digital Marketing to the markets of Latin America and the Caribbean, the company has now partnered with UpsideLMS to bring the Best Value SaaS Learning Management System to these markets and enable Enterprises, SMBs and Training Companies to excel in their L&D initiatives.UpsideLMS, a winner of over 20 awards and recognitions that is trusted by hundreds and thousands of learners, has always enjoyed a global presence. Partnership with OnTech Solutions paves an entry for this LMS leader into the heart of the Americas. For OnTech Solutions, the addition of UpsideLMS into its kitty means a wider bouquet of solutions and services offerings for its target segment and an ability to carve out a name for itself in the area of HRTech and L&D.OnTech Solution's CEO, Alexander Melo, shared his excitement on the partnership as he said, "eLearning has been a specialty for us since the onset of OnTech, however we had been on the lookout for a partner that would complement our portfolio with an offering that was not just the need of the market but was abundant in features and functionalities essential for future-proofing. UpsideLMS fit the bill with its comprehensive feature-set of traditional and innovative features, competitive pricing, support and allied services and strong market credibility.""UpsideLMS is renowned as the Best Value Learning Management System worldwide for years now, with nearly 750,000 learners benefitting from it every single day," said Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning."Together with OnTech Solutions, we believe we can give businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean the right platform to maximize the potential of their training/learning initiatives and help them become even more productive.""I am confident that our partnership with OnTech Solutions will be mutually benefitting, and will help organizations in the markets of Latin America and the Caribbean manage their L&D easily and cost-efficiently", added Vivek Garg, Head of Sales, Tech Division.