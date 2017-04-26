News By Tag
Augmenting Mergers & Acquisitions Stimulates the Growth of Enterprise Software Market
"Increasing broadband penetration, increasing affordability and rising global e-commerce market will thrive the global enterprise software market", Says RNCOS
Mergers and acquisitions are strategic decisions taken by the organization in order maximize the company's growth by enhancing its production and marketing operation. Competition for data-driven enterprise software technology companies by the large tech firms is clearly heating up. International vendors are entering strategic alliances and partnerships with regional and local vendors to benefit from the untapped market potential in a particular country or region. Due to high competition in the market, companies are forced to gain insight into their preferences, wants, and needs. It opens the doors to more recommendations and therefore more sales. Resulting, many companies are in phase acquire or to tie with the companies in this field. This will act as a catalyst to generate the demand of enterprise software market.
Over the past few years, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has accelerated in this field. That trend is poised to continue and the further drive to have the competitive edge above competitors the companies will continue to involve in merger and acquisition which will boost the enterprise software market. Some of the recent merger and acquisition took place in this market are:
In October 2016, ABB signed an agreement of partnership with Microsoft to control 70 Million devices in order to provide unique benefits to customers in utilities and infrastructure and they aim to provide digital technology and cloud platform to industrial customers in order to empower them.
Similarly, in September 2016, Microsoft Ignite, Adobe and Microsoft Corp. is planning for a strategic partnership to help enterprise companies in holding digital transformation and to deliver compelling, personalized experiences to enterprise companies through their customer relationship. Both the companies will strengthen their brands through their solutions with Microsoft Azure, Adobe Marketing Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
