 
News By Tag
* Global Enterprise Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Augmenting Mergers & Acquisitions Stimulates the Growth of Enterprise Software Market

"Increasing broadband penetration, increasing affordability and rising global e-commerce market will thrive the global enterprise software market", Says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Global Enterprise Software

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022", the enterprise software has gained huge attractiveness in past couple of years due to its attractive benefits and convenience. The major growth drivers of the industry are increasing broadband penetration, increasing affordability and rising global e-commerce market.

Mergers and acquisitions are strategic decisions taken by the organization in order maximize the company's growth by enhancing its production and marketing operation. Competition for data-driven enterprise software technology companies by the large tech firms is clearly heating up. International vendors are entering strategic alliances and partnerships with regional and local vendors to benefit from the untapped market potential in a particular country or region. Due to high competition in the market, companies are forced to gain insight into their preferences, wants, and needs. It opens the doors to more recommendations and therefore more sales. Resulting, many companies are in phase acquire or to tie with the companies in this field. This will act as a catalyst to generate the demand of enterprise software market.

Over the past few years, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has accelerated in this field. That trend is poised to continue and the further drive to have the competitive edge above competitors the companies will continue to involve in merger and acquisition which will boost the enterprise software market. Some of the recent merger and acquisition took place in this market are:

In October 2016, ABB signed an agreement of partnership with Microsoft to control 70 Million devices in order to provide unique benefits to customers in utilities and infrastructure and they aim to provide digital technology and cloud platform to industrial customers in order to empower them.

Similarly, in September 2016, Microsoft  Ignite, Adobe and Microsoft Corp. is planning for a strategic partnership to help enterprise companies in holding digital transformation and to deliver compelling, personalized experiences to enterprise companies through their customer relationship. Both the companies will strengthen their brands through their solutions with Microsoft Azure, Adobe Marketing Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM874.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/TelecommunicationIT.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Enterprise Software
Industry:Technology
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share