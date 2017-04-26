Influenza Vaccine Market in Slovakia, Influenza Vaccine Market Research Report - Ken Research

End

-- In 2009, a recommendation of the European Union (EU) health Council was issued in order to increase the vaccination of risk groups and healthcare workers in addition to further technical and scientific expertise. The essentiality of this guidance was to provide the EU Member States with relevant information regarding the decision-making process on routine vaccination of healthy children, adults and pregnant women with seasonal influenza vaccine, giving a flourishing push to the market of seasonal influenza vaccination.Collectively referring to the Eastern European countries of Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia, wherein the seasonal vaccination is recommended for children, the latter for ages>6 months to <13 years and the former for ages>6 months to <3 years, with no reimbursement of vaccine costs. Within these specific countries, the vaccination policy of Slovenia differs from the rest by mandating the childhood vaccination across nine areas to be necessary with excluding the exceptions based on religious belief along with the implementation of fines for those who fail to comply, thus giving a further impetus to the growth of the market. The remaining countries followed the recommendations of those aged >60 in Hungary and >65 in Romania. According to a recent article published by ken research, it can be conferred that in terms of children vaccination, Romania & Hungary together accounts for more than 40 percent market share in 2016 whereas, in adult vaccination segments, these two will share more than 80 percent market share by 2022. Furthermore, only the country of Romania is provided with the public funding for the vaccine. Therefore, it can be accomplished that Romania is having the highest seasonal influenza vaccine market share in East Europe Countries, as mentioned in the Ken Research report.Ken Research says, in order for the systematic review of the search strings for influenza, geographical scope, burden of influenza, vaccine safety, vaccine effectiveness, and cost effectiveness, PubMed was used as the core database along with Embase for the influenza burden in pregnant women. For the fulfillment of the purpose, these search strings were combined with search strings for population, i.e. children, adults, pregnant women and contact of young children. The European Union (EU) recommendation for the influenza virus strains has been issued by the European Medicines Agency that should be included in the vaccines for the prevention of seasonal influenza from the autumn of 2017.According to the report "Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Hungary, Romania, Slovakia Slovenia (East Europe) By (Infant & Adult) Forecast", the effective growth of the seasonal influenza vaccination industry can be attributed to many factors, such as the increasing burden of the seasonal influenza, technological and scientific advancements with new vaccines uncovering the surface, increasing health awareness among consumers, desire to live healthy lives with the increasing expenditure ability, etc. resulting in the increased involvement of the younger patients along with their families undergoing vaccinations. Their market is also well assisted by the recent biotechnological developments. The impetus growth can also be attributed to the continuous rise in the occurrence of a range of seasonal influenza requiring vaccination aided by the various governmental policies launching targeted vaccination programs. However, vaccinating all children would lead to herd immunity thus reducing overall transmission of influenza. Also, the introduction of universal influenza vaccination of children affects the overall childhood vaccination schedule and hardly any European studies regarding the vaccine effectiveness have been identified in children along with no post-vaccine safety studies, further resulting in the constricted extension of the market.Key topics covered in reportInfluenza Vaccine Market Research ReportInfluenza Vaccine Market in HungaryInfluenza Vaccine Market in RomaniaInfluenza Vaccine Market in SlovakiaGlobal Influenza Vaccine IndustryInfluenza Vaccination Market in East EuropeEast Europe Influenza Vaccination Market SizeEast Europe Influenza Vaccination Market OutlookEast Europe Influenza Vaccination Market PlayersFor more coverage click on the link below:Contact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-9015378249