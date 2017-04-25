News By Tag
Secured Signing's WeSign Packages the Simplest Way to Sign Multiple Documents
The latest capability update from Secured Signing enables customers to send packages of documents in a single transaction giving signers the quickest and simplest document signing experience
"Inviting your customers to sign documents and fill and sign forms online is what customers expect. WeSign Packages makes the signing process simpler, more convenient and enables businesses to exceed the expectations of their customers." said Mike Eyal, Founder and Managing Director of Secured Signing. "If you are still sending customers documents and forms by email and making them print, sign, scan and manually return them, you are making it hard for them to do business with you."
A WeSign Package may include any combination of documents and signers. It may be that you need the customer is to sign all the documents while an advisor only signs one of the documents in the package. No problem! As always with Secured Signing, the focus is on convenience and simplicity, so each signer only sees the documents they need to sign. Of course, multiple Smart Tag documents and forms can also be packaged together.
The document owner can see at a glance from the dashboard how many documents in the package are complete and can also drill down to see the signing status of each document in the package. It's a great combination of simplicity and control.
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment. To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
Contact
David Schulz
***@securedsigning.com
