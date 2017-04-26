 
Bitvore Expands Leadership team with Sales Executive from IBM Watson

Jerry Welsh joins growing Bitvore AI team to drive strategic partnerships.
 
 
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitvore's expansion of its A.I.-based Precision Intelligence system into new markets will be led by former IBM Watson Global Sales Leader, Jerry Welsh. Bitvore is already well-known across the fixed income world for its breakthrough application of A.I. for surveillance over the large and opaque world of municipal bond issuers.  Bitvore counts among their customers the leading credit rating agencies, banks and insurance companies.

"We're glad to have Jerry aboard.  His background and experience with IBM Watson provides a great background for our own A.I.-based solutions" said Jeff Curie, President of Bitvore.  "The backlog of different markets asking for our help is expanding quickly and Jerry is focused on addressing these new opportunities for Bitvore."

Bitvore's unique system applies proprietary techniques to build and maintain views into public and private companies to help portfolio managers, analysts and compliance teams track changing situations as they happen and historically.  Applying A.I. has greatly reduced the opacity in markets where manual labor is unable to track and analyze changes in dozens or hundreds of companies simultaneously.

"It's an exciting moment in the world of A.I.  Companies want solutions and the users care about results, not the amazing technology that makes it possible.  Bitvore's solution hides the complexity and delivers simple and clear intelligence directly to business executives at the time they are making decisions." added Jerry Welsh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "The company has incredible support from their clients who are collaborating to expand the value of the platform."

About Bitvore Corp.
Bitvore Corporation, founded in 2010, is an enterprise software company in Irvine, CA with employees in California and New York. Bitvore develops advancements in artificial intelligence to offer executives and investment professionals personalized, proactive and precise intelligence about businesses of the world.  Learn more at http://bitvore.com.

Contact
Jeff Curie
***@bitvore.com
