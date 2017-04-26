Compass Grove – Where Adventures Begin and Dreams Grow!

 
October 2016 saw the publication of a new children's book thanks to the creative talents and efforts of Compass Grove, a local creative production company here in Asheville, NC.
 
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "The journey to see the first of many books, plays, music, films and much more has been over 25 years in the making," explained VJ Williams, Co-Founder of Compass Grove.   Sitting alongside VJ is Patrick Williams, friend and Co-Founder of Compass Grove. Patrick elaborated, "We met through the arts over 25 years ago and found we both had a mutual passion and connected over the writings of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien (who also were both lifelong friends and fellow professors at Oxford University).  I would share the stories and poems I had written, and VJ, who is an extremely talented [singer] and songwriter, would share his songs and music with me."

"Over the course of our friendship, lots of mutual friends would be very supportive and ask when are we going to publish our stories, poems, music etc.  Patrick's wife was one of our biggest supporters and encouraged us.  We were tired of the 'what if's' and knew that we had to do something.  It was a big step for me to sell my home in the Washington DC area, and to leave my career in commercial real estate to move to Asheville and to work with Patrick on launching Compass Grove."

"We have years of creativity and we thought about how we would bring our work to the public.  For us, creating our own company, Compass Grove, to do this was our answer.  This gives us the ability to create and guide our [own] vision and work."

"The support and encouragement we have received from everyone has been very humbling" added Patrick.  "We have also become a sort of inspiration to many other artists and friends who are also taking encouragement to work towards seeing their own talents and creative works produced.  Our desire is to not only see Compass Grove produce our own creations but to also work with other artists and to provide them a way to [bring to life] their efforts as well."

"We want to make an organic, nurturing and creative environment to work in.  It's crazy to realize that it was our own fears that stopped us from doing this sooner."

To sit with VJ and Patrick and to see, hear and discuss their passion was uplifting and exciting.  Since their relaunch of Compass Grove as a NC company in 2016, their first project, book one of 'The Wormwood Tales' series of children's books, has been published by Page Publishing and was released in October 2016.

VJ and Patrick both know that the road ahead, while exciting, is still filled with challenges.   Key relationships are needed and one they have developed is with local sign company Asheville Signarama.  "We needed corporate banners and promotional materials for our first book tour as well as upcoming conventions.  Working with the team at Asheville Signarama and especially with Laura was such a pleasure.  They're so supportive of us and truly are there to help, making suggestions so that we get the very best.  Laura never tried to sell to us.  She was supportive and worked to understand our needs.  We cannot recommend them strongly enough."

The ability to see the passion that VJ & Patrick have was simply an honor.  To meet them in person, they will be exhibiting at the upcoming 'Heroes Convention' in Charlotte, NC on June 16-18.  In addition, check out their first children's book, William Wiggleworm Can't Sit Still by Ian Jackson with illustrations by Karyn Boyce. It is available at Amazon, GoogleBooks, and Barnes & Noble locally and online.  We can't wait to see more from VJ and Patrick, and Compass Grove.

About Compass Grove

Compass Grove is a creative production company based in Asheville, NC.  Its desire is to create an environment of community, inspiration, and growth through their projects- music, books, plays, musical, film, etc.  In 2016, their first project saw the publication of book one, William Wiggelworm Can't Sit Still, in 'The Wormwood Tales' series of children's books.  For more information, please visit them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mywormwood and Instagram www.instagram.com/compassgrove.   Their website is under construction and will be launched soon. Compass Grove is where adventures begin and dreams grow!

About Asheville Signarama

Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/nc-asheville

