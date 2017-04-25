Singer Richard Gonzalez in Hollywood

Singer-songwriter, composer and entrepreneur born in Bocas del Toro, Republic of Panama.

Media Contact

KATHERINE GRATEROL

4243824602

***@gonzalezrichard.com KATHERINE GRATEROL4243824602

End

-- An artistic expression is a valuable source of inspiration. When you combine it with a charity event you find that they both send a message of dedication and passion. On March 24, 2017 - the Third Annual Legacy Gala was held at Casa Del Mar Hotel. Whispers from Children's Hearts Foundation is dedicated to foster the needs of children. Romulo Canizales, one of the organizers of the gala, alongside with co-founder of the foundation, Lisa Haisha and television producer and writer Lee Aronsohn hosted the event which was filled with talented individuals. Among the talents that assisted in supporting the event was Panamanian recording artist, Richard Gonzalez, which was recently seen in Hollywood recording his upcoming music video. The music video is a collaboration with Hornil Bros Production. The Bachata song is called "Dime Que Hay" and the music video is set to premiere in Hollywood, California in the month of June 2017, following numerous appearances at festivals and events. This dashing young man will be your next musicalobsession because not only is he talented but he has a good heart and supports non-profit charities like the Whispers From Children's Hearts Foundation. Follow Richard Gonzalez on social media for the most recent updates on his journey as a recording artist.