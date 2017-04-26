 
Barcoding, Inc. Forms Partnership with MunchOn

Strategic partnership allows MunchOn customers to receive guidance, support, fulfill specific hardware and software requirements from the leading systems integrator
 
 
MunchOn
MunchOn
 
BALTIMORE - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Barcoding, Inc. (http://www.barcoding.com/), the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, announces a strategic partnership with MunchOn (http://www.munchon.com/), a subscription-based online ordering platform for restaurants. Under the new partnership, Barcoding will provide hardware and software recommendations and ongoing to support to MunchOn customers who have purchased the online ordering platform.

James Russo, Co-Founder of MunchOn, said "We're thrilled to be partnering with Barcoding because they not only have the industry expertise to provide excellent service and support for our customers, but they have the willingness and innovation to think outside-of-the-box. We've worked with other resellers and partners in the past and Barcoding far exceed our expectations."

MunchOn's platform gives restaurants that are underserved today by large third party online ordering services (TOOS), the ability to market, receive and fulfill online orders with a secure payment gateway. Barcoding will provide MunchOn customers with the hardware and software needed to use the platform as a complete point of sale bundle, including a Samsung tablet, tablet stand, Star TSP650IIcloudPRNT receipt printer, and the MunchOn online ordering service.

Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, "We're happy to partner with such a promising up and coming player in the restaurant space. Barcoding has a proven history of assisting customers when selecting the hardware and software platforms for them to be successful in their line of work. We will extend this same level of service and support to MunchOn customers."

To learn more about the MunchOn and Barcoding partnership or comprehensive the point of sale bundle, please visit: www.barcoding.com/munchon.

About MunchOn

MunchOn is a new, cost-effective and innovative subscription based online ordering platform which gives restaurants the ability to market, receive and fulfill online orders with a secure payment gateway. MunchOn is a brand and platform developed by Odin Holdings, a Mountain Lakes, N.J. based firm focused on software and marketing solutions for the restaurant, food service and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.munchon.com or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/onmunch), Twitter (https://twitter.com/MunchOn2016), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/odin-holdings-llc).

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network.

For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

