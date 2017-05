Introducing the First-Ever Queens Day in the New York State Capitol

End

Join, thealong with theon Monday, May 8, 2017 for a special showcase in Albany of the culture, tourism and economic development of our great borough."The response and excitement for the inaugural Queens Day in our State Capitol have been simply overwhelming,"says Borough President Katz. "This will be a unique opportunity for all Queens stakeholders to bring the best of the Borough of Growth to a statewide stage. Collaborating participants of the very first Queens Day in Albany will be able to long remember it with pride."Throughout the day, there will be legislative meetings between groups of Queens-based businesses and Queens Legislators. Later in the evening, there will be a reception at the Hart Lounge in the Egg. The reception will feature food and beverage businesses from all over Queens, including a display of our favorite Queens dining establishments. It will be a full day of seeing sights as well as hearing the voices of the people of Queens. Don't miss this opportunity to represent Queens and let your voice be heard."All State-wide elected officials have been invited and we expect a large turnout from Queens as well as from our electeds in Albany," said Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber. "This is a full court press with the support and involvement of the Long Island City Partnership, Greater Jamaica Development Corp and the Queens Economic Development Corp; among others. This event will highlight the culture, tourism, and economic development of our great borough."The event and transportation are complimentary, but RSVP is required for there are limited seats. Please RSVP to Sophia at sganosis@queenschamber.org Date: Monday, May 8, 2017Pick-up and Drop-off: Bulova Corporate Center75-20 Astoria BoulevardJackson Heights, NY 11370Time: 7:30 AM - Registration and check-in8:00 AM - Board buses with continental breakfast servedBuses return and drop-off after the event