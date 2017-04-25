News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chicago Photographer Karen I. Hirsch Participates in Historic Exhibition
Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum - Celebrating 131 Years Exhibit
Opening reception is Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM.
Sponsors of the event are Eli's Cheesecake and Practical Angle Framing.
Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum traces its history back to the founding of the
Chicago Lantern Slide Club in 1886 which has evolved through a number of transitions to become the organization that exists today. For 131 years, this succession of clubs has fostered the art and craft of photography through lectures, hands-on workshops, outings,
discussions, competitions, and exhibitions. The exhibition this May continues and
celebrates this proud tradition.
Over the years, some of the world's renowned and influential photographers have been involved with events at Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum and its predecessor clubs. These include Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen, Margaret Bourke-White, Yousuf Karsh, Yasuhiro Ishimoto, Jay Maisel and Pulitzer prize winners John White and Ovie Carter.
FORT DEARBORN-CHICAGO PHOTO FORUM holds regular meetings on Friday evenings at 7:30 PM. It is located at 47 West Polk Street, Mezzanine - 7.
Meetings are open to the public.
KAREN I. HIRSCH is an international award-winning visual artist based in Chicago. Her work has been published internationally in magazines, newspapers and books including Communication Arts and Graphis photo annuals.
She is active in the photo community, having served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers-
Hirsch's work is found in corporate and private collections. For more information, go to: http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/
Contact
Karen Hirsch
***@kihphoto.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse