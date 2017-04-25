Pack your Lunch with Chillax's Lunchbox

lunchbag

-- This month, Chillax and Amazon will team up to launch a Premium Lunch Bag. This is a compartment lunch box, so there's plenty of space for your food and beverages to fit! The Insulated lunch bag is perfect for keeping baby food cold during long road trips. The bottom of the lunch bag will allow you to fit a Bento box in there and it keeps lunches as cold as a freezer box! This durable lunch box was created with you, the consumer in mind. The adjustable straps on it will allow you to carry it comfortably. Do you need your food to be even colder? Just throw a few of Chillax's gel ice packs in your lunchbox. The non toxic ice pack will leave your food cold for hours!!!Get your premium lunch bag exclusively at Amazon:Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States