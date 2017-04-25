 
News By Tag
* Birds
* Bird Feeder
* Family Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

Pack your Lunch with Chillax's Lunchbox

 
 
lunchbag
lunchbag
CUMMING, Ga. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- This month, Chillax and Amazon will team up to launch a Premium Lunch Bag. This is a compartment lunch box, so there's plenty of space for your food and beverages to fit! The Insulated lunch bag is perfect for keeping baby food cold during long road trips. The bottom of the lunch bag will allow you to fit a Bento box in there and it keeps lunches as cold as a freezer box! This durable lunch box was created with you, the consumer in mind. The adjustable straps on it will allow you to carry it comfortably. Do you need your food to be even colder? Just throw a few of Chillax's gel ice packs in your lunchbox. The non toxic ice pack will leave your food cold for hours!!!

Get your premium lunch bag exclusively at Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Family Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share