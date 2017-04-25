GainTools MBOX Converter Launched with Fantastic Features

GainTools MBOX converter is an advanced application to convert MBOX file to PST, EML, MSG, and EMLX format.

-- The wait for a sophisticated and advance MBOX converter program is now over as GainTools have launched the standalone utility to migrate entire selected MBOX data to 4 popular file extensions including PST, EML, EMLX & MSG. It is easy to run, needs little help from experts to migrate data. It is a straightforward app that makes conversion easy and effortless.With GainTools MBOX Converter, you guys have to wait no more and think no more to migrate data swiftly from Thunderbird to MS Outlook, Thunderbird to Outlook for Mac and many more email platforms. The sophisticated app works seamlessly. It doesn't stop conversion no matter how big an MBOX file is. Migration process is achieved effortlessly as the window of the app holds a few simple tabs for migration which are easy to operate and keep in mind. This sophisticated app gives permission to access any MBOX file saved locally and migrates them to EML, EMLX, PST or MSG. The conversion process is at your hands as the converter picks your chosen file to migrate. The output location is decided by you only. It is not by the tool. In addition, the tool assists you to perform bulk migration and saves the migrated file to one PST file or creates separate PST for each MBOX.According to technical experts of GainTools, "MBOX Converter is a highly sophisticated program that helps to export multiple email clients' data to MS Outlook, Apple Mail and many other popular email platforms. This tool is compatible to run on all Windows platform. It has been designed for both personal and professional purposes. The tool has been tested for quality check time and again. And each time the result is impressive. It works smoothly by exporting entire selected MBOX files. It runs in the background of your computer, so that you can manage to perform other work too."