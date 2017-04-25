 
News By Tag
* MBOX to PST
* Mbox File Converter
* convert MBOX to PST
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Belfast
  Mpumalanga
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625


GainTools MBOX Converter Launched with Fantastic Features

GainTools MBOX converter is an advanced application to convert MBOX file to PST, EML, MSG, and EMLX format.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MBOX to PST
Mbox File Converter
convert MBOX to PST

Industry:
Software

Location:
Belfast - Mpumalanga - South Africa

Subject:
Products

BELFAST, South Africa - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The wait for a sophisticated and advance MBOX converter program is now over as GainTools have launched the standalone utility to migrate entire selected MBOX data to 4 popular file extensions including PST, EML, EMLX & MSG. It is easy to run, needs little help from experts to migrate data. It is a straightforward app that makes conversion easy and effortless.

With GainTools MBOX Converter, you guys have to wait no more and think no more to migrate data swiftly from Thunderbird to MS Outlook, Thunderbird to Outlook for Mac and many more email platforms. The sophisticated app works seamlessly. It doesn't stop conversion no matter how big an MBOX file is. Migration process is achieved effortlessly as the window of the app holds a few simple tabs for migration which are easy to operate and keep in mind. This sophisticated app gives permission to access any MBOX file saved locally and migrates them to EML, EMLX, PST or MSG. The conversion process is at your hands as the converter picks your chosen file to migrate. The output location is decided by you only. It is not by the tool. In addition, the tool assists you to perform bulk migration and saves the migrated file to one PST file or creates separate PST for each MBOX.

According to technical experts of GainTools, "MBOX Converter is a highly sophisticated program that helps to export multiple email clients' data to MS Outlook, Apple Mail and many other popular email platforms. This tool is compatible to run on all Windows platform. It has been designed for both personal and professional purposes. The tool has been tested for quality check time and again. And each time the result is impressive. It works smoothly by exporting entire selected MBOX files. It runs in the background of your computer, so that you can manage to perform other work too."

For more inormation visit: https://www.gaintools.com/mbox/pst/

Contact
GainTools
***@gaintools.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gaintools.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GainTools PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share